It’s no secret that The Amazing Brentwood (TAB) has a lot to offer anyone who visits. While retail and entertainment options are aplenty, we’re mostly concerned about what we’ll be able to chow down on, as usual.

When it comes to food and beverages, TAB seems pretty stacked.

Its food court, Tables, offers everything from brand-new concepts to local names we know and love, such as Japadog and Chef Hung.

But as time goes on, more concepts continue to open at the shopping centre. Here are some upcoming launches we are super excited about.

One of Vancouver’s top spots for tacos is opening in TAB’s Brentwood Plaza area. This will soon be a prime destination for delicious burritos, churros, and so much more.

JINYA Ramen Bar

JINYA Ramen Bar is opening a new location at TAB. We can’t wait to devour a bowl of the brand’s signature Spicy Chicken Ramen once it opens.

Hello Nori, which coins itself as the first Japanese hand roll bar in Vancouver, is officially expanding to Metro Vancouver with a location at The Amazing Brentwood.

Owners tell Dished we can expect some exciting things from this location, but they couldn’t share all the details just yet. We’ll keep you posted as more info is revealed. Stay tuned!

The global hot pot chain will be opening in Burnaby’s The Amazing Brentwood on the mall’s second level. Dished is told we can expect this spot to launch in late winter/Spring 2023.