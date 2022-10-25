FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

5 exciting food concepts opening soon at The Amazing Brentwood

Oct 25 2022, 8:28 pm
It’s no secret that The Amazing Brentwood (TAB) has a lot to offer anyone who visits. While retail and entertainment options are aplenty, we’re mostly concerned about what we’ll be able to chow down on, as usual.

When it comes to food and beverages, TAB seems pretty stacked.

Its food court, Tables, offers everything from brand-new concepts to local names we know and love, such as Japadog and Chef Hung.

But as time goes on, more concepts continue to open at the shopping centre. Here are some upcoming launches we are super excited about.

La Taqueria

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by La Taqueria (@lataqueria)

One of Vancouver’s top spots for tacos is opening in TAB’s Brentwood Plaza area. This will soon be a prime destination for delicious burritos, churros, and so much more.

JINYA Ramen Bar

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JINYA Ramen Bar (@jinyaramenbar)

JINYA Ramen Bar is opening a new location at TAB. We can’t wait to devour a bowl of the brand’s signature Spicy Chicken Ramen once it opens.

Hello Nori

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

Hello Nori, which coins itself as the first Japanese hand roll bar in Vancouver, is officially expanding to Metro Vancouver with a location at The Amazing Brentwood.

Bella Gelateria

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bella Gelateria (@bellagelateria)

Owners tell Dished we can expect some exciting things from this location, but they couldn’t share all the details just yet. We’ll keep you posted as more info is revealed. Stay tuned!

Haidilao Hot Pot

Haidilao Hot Pot The Amazing Brentwood

Daily Hive

The global hot pot chain will be opening in Burnaby’s The Amazing Brentwood on the mall’s second level. Dished is told we can expect this spot to launch in late winter/Spring 2023.

