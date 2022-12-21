We love an independent, specialty grocery store, so when news drops that a new one is opening up, we’re all ears.

Richmond’s Steveston neighbourhood is about to get a brand new spot for Japanese groceries and goods.

Ryoshi Market has shared on its Instagram page that it will be opening at 110-3531 Bayview Street on December 22.

The Japanese grocery store hasn’t shared much about what we can expect from the shop, but we can’t wait to peruse its shelves for some home cooking inspiration.

Once open, Ryoshi Market will operate Tuesday to Sunday from 11 am to 6 pm.

Ryoshi Market

Address: 110-3531 Bayview Street, Richmond