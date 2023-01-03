Artigiano has been rapidly expanding over the past couple of years, including opening up locations in several former Starbucks spots.

The locally owned and operated chain, formerly known as Caffé Artigiano, has just opened its newest Vancouver location, this time in the heart of the busy Cambie Village area.

This new spot at 2378 Cambie Street is right on the busy corner at West 8th Avenue, which also happens to be the address of a former Starbucks location.

The corner location means a spacious interior and a great seasonal wrap-around patio for the warmer months.

As with some of its other new locations, Artigiano on Cambie features artwork by local artist collective Nomadic Alternatives.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Artigiano (@caffeartigiano)

The brand had shared back in 2021 that it would be looking to support local artists and communities by featuring interior and exterior murals by local Vancouver artists, as well as selling mural-themed merchandise in conjunction with Vancouver Mural Festival.

The new location opened its doors for the first time on December 23, 2022, making it the 15th location in the province.

Artigiano also operates three locations in Alberta.

Artigiano – Cambie Village

Address: 2378 Cambie Street, Vancouver

With files from Hanna McLean