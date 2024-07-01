23 can't-miss food events happening in Vancouver this July

We can’t believe it’s already July, just as we can’t believe how many food events are happening this month.

From free pancake breakfasts to the largest bubble tea festival in Canada, here are 23 can’t-miss food events happening this month.

Looking to plan further ahead? Check out our list of summer food festivals.

One-day-only

Free Stampede Pancake Breakfast

No need to head over to Calgary to get into the Stampede spirit! It’s Okay is holding its first annual Stampede Pancake Breakfast to pay homage to the Calgary tradition. Expect live country music, free pancakes, and $5 PBR and $6 Jameson from noon to 4 pm.

When: July 7, 2024

Where: It’s Okay — 2481 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Time: noon to 4 pm

Cost: Free

This one-day event features a parade, live music, performances, food, and much more. The party gets started at 9:30 am with a Kids Bike Parade followed by the official festival parade from 10 am to noon, starting at Garry Point Park and ending at Moncton Street and Railway Avenue.

A major highlight of this event is the salmon bake featuring savoury, barbecued salmon filets that have become a Steveston favourite. For those early risers, there will also be a pancake breakfast starting at 8 am and food trucks throughout the day.

When: July 1

Where: Steveston Village

Admission: Free

You can expect an impressive lineup of breweries and cideries from BC, across Canada, and around the world at this year’s Craft Beer Week Festival. And, of course, epic live entertainment is also on the menu.

Attendees will also be able to indulge in some delicious food from Rebel Rebel BBQ, Super Thai, Planted Love, BKH Singaporean-style BBQ, and more. A Food Truck Food Court curated by the Vancouver Food Truck Society will offer a variety of culinary delights.

When: July 6, 2024

Where: PNE/Playland – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Early bird $65, regular $95

Get ready to dust off your boots for this summer’s Country Club, the ultimate blend of a country-themed musical fest and a showcase of great American and Canadian Whiskey cocktails.

American country star Tanner Adell, who recently collaborated with Beyoncé on her Cowboy Carter album, will be headlining at the PNE Fairgrounds alongside Canadian country singer Jojo Mason. As for bites, you can expect everything from classic BBQ fare to Southern-inspired dishes. Savour mouth-watering ribs, classic Southern comforts, and other BBQ favourites.

When: July 7, 2024

Time: 1 to 7 pm

Where: PNE/Playland – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $30 (presale) $55 (regular)

H2 Kitchen + Bar Distiller’s Dinner

Enjoy a five-course meal, with each course paired with the delicious offerings of Stranahan’s and Pendleton. Courses include a confit duck croquette of chicken liver pâté, salted plum, pickled mustard seed, and shiso matched with Stranahan’s Colorado Single Malt. Then, sockeye salmon, smoked wagyu short rib, and pork tenderloin, all spotlighting local ingredients. End with a corn dessert full of texture that features coconut corn pudding, caramel corn espuma, brown butter pistachio powder, and Okanagan peaches. Throughout the evening, be guided by a prominent host from Proximo Spirits, who will illuminate the tasting notes and nuances of each bourbon, enriching your experience with expert insights and captivating spirit knowledge.

When: July 10

Time: 6:30 pm

Where: The Westin Bayshore — 1601 Bayshore Dr., Vancouver

Cost: Tickets are $98 + taxes & gratuity

“Chillin’ in the Park” Music & Beer Festival

Chillin’ in the Park is a family-friendly and community-focused event that will feature a lineup of local Vancouver indie bands and musicians. Festival-goers can look forward to performances by different local artists like Fionn and Farhaven alongside a variety of local craft beers from the area’s favourite breweries. The Pleasant will be BBQ-ing all day long, and Pizza Pizza will be serving up its iconic slices.

When: July 27

Time: 1 to 7 pm

Where: Guelph Park aka Dude Chilling Park — 2390 Brunswick Street, Vancouver

Wildlight Summer BBQ Series

Join Chef Warren Chow and team for a family-style feast, with the barbecues running right in Wildlight’s open-air atrium. Each night features a different style of BBQ, with July 14 being dubbed Brazilian Night and July 27 as Korean Night. There will also be a Southern Night on August 11.

When: July 11 and 27

Where: Wildlight Kitchen + Bar — #107-5380 University Boulevard, Vancouver

The largest Bubble Tea Festival in Canada is coming to Metro Vancouver this summer for three whole days and will feature all the bubble tea you can dream of.

When: July 19 to 21, 2024

Where: Swangard Stadium — 6100 Boundary Road, Burnaby

Admission: One-Day Pass $9.99, 3-Day Pass $14.99

Surrey Fusion Festival, presented by Coast Capital, will celebrate its 17th anniversary on Saturday, July 20, and Sunday, July 21, at Holland Park. The massive two-day event showcases music, heritage, and live entertainment. Festival goers will also discover dozens of unique cultural pavilions. And don’t worry — there will be plenty of tasty food from around the world.

When: July 20 and 21, 2024

Time: 11 am to 10 pm

Where: Holland Park – 13428 Old Yale Road, Surrey

Admission: Free

The Cup (formerly known as “The Deighton Cup”) is taking over Hastings Racecourse on Saturday, July 20.

The day-long event is serving up live entertainment, a new Michelin Star Trackside dining experience, and even the debut of a fashion marketplace featuring over 25 lifestyle brands. Plus, this year’s Cocktail Jockey returns with a ’70s-inspired pop-up speakeasy, bringing together top mixologists in an exclusive 200-person lounge.

When: July 20, 2024

Time: Noon to 7 pm

Where: Hastings Racecourse — 188 N Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Presale for The Cup begins on April 16 and tickets start at $65. Purchase online

Hawksworth x Gushue Collaboration Dinner

Chef Jonathon Gushue, Chef David Hawksworth and his team, including Hawksworth’s Head Chef Sylvain Assie and Pastry Chef Marissa Gonzalez, will present guests with a meticulously crafted seven-course menu featuring the finest locally sourced, seasonal ingredients. Highlights from the evening’s menu include chilled heirloom tomato water, confit tomato, compressed watermelon, Iberico ham crostini followed by sablefish, chanterelle, peach, green garlic broth and for dessert, caramelized nectarine, sourdough brown sugar cake bourbon, mascarpone.

When: July 14

Where: Rosewood Hotel Georgia — 801 W Georgia St, Vancouver

Cost: $198.00 per person

The mouthwatering festivities will take place at the False Creek Fishermen’s Wharf on Saturday, July 27, from noon to 4:30 pm.

The event will showcase the area’s plentiful bounty of Pacific Northwest seafood with a Dungeness crab boil prepared by Chef Vish Mayekar (of Caffe La Tana, Pepino’s Spaghetti House, and as seen on Top Chef Canada season 10) and Johnny Bridge (Oceanwise Ambassador).

When: July 27, 2024

Time: Various time slots from Noon to 4:30 pm

Where: False Creek Harbour Authority — Fishermen’s Wharf, 1505 West 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

Guests will discover over 50 vendors sampling over 250 summer spirits, beer and cider cocktail creations, wine, and food. There will also be one-of-a-kind taco creations to chow down on throughout your Punchbowl visit. Whether you’re a soft-shell fan or a hard-shell devotee, you’re sure to find mouthwatering eats to satisfy your hunger.

When: July 27, 2024

Time: Daytime tasting from 11:30 am to 3:30 pm, evening tasting from 5 to 9 pm

Where: PNE Fairgrounds – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Fable Diner Brunch & Beers

Indulge in a delightful pairing of tasting plates featuring Fable brunch favourites complemented by four 10oz beers from Bomber Brewing & Wize Spirits Co. The menu will feature Steak & Rosti with house-made black pepper jam, mixed berry compote French toast, duck pancake, and flourless chocolate cake with minted mousse for dessert — all for $34.95 per person, inclusive of tax and tip.

When: July 7

Where: Fable Diner — 755 Richards Street, Vancouver

Cost: $34.95

Fanny Bay Oysters Pop-Up at Copperpenny Distilling Co.

Enjoy a perfect pairing of ultra-local Vancouver Island Fanny Bay Oysters with artisanal gin from Copperpenny Distilling Co.

When: July 14

Time: 2 to 7 pm

Where: Copperpenny Distilling Co. — 288 Esplanade E Unit 103, North Vancouver

Recurring

Marimekko Pop-Up and Café Takeover

Finnish lifestyle brand Marimekko will be hosting a pop-up with Canada’s fashion and lifestyle retailer, Holt Renfrew, in Vancouver for the month of July. The pop-up features a wide selection of Marimekko pieces set against the backdrop of Unikko 60th Anniversary graphics to honour this milestone in 2024. It will also be taking over Holts Cafè and decking it out with decor and florals for the print’s 60th anniversary.

When: June 27 to July 31

Where: Holt Renfrew — 737 Dunsmuir St, Vancouver

Skye Avenue Kitchen and Lounge will showcase the timeless charm of the classic steakhouse for the month of July. Richard Goodine, Vice President of Hospitality Development, brings his expertise from Black+Blue Steakhouse and Joe Fortes in Vancouver to Surrey, introducing locals to an authentic steakhouse experience.

Skye Avenue will feature an array of premium steaks, traditional steakhouse sides like Lyonnaise potatoes and Brussels sprouts, and an impressive selection of American wines to perfectly complement your meal. Diners will also have the chance to win a deluxe barbecue by visiting this month.

When: July 1 to 31

Where: Skye Avenue Kitchen and Lounge — 13450 102 Ave #190, Surrey

Night Market at the Met

Visitors can expect plenty of tasty eats from vendors such as Wakwak Burgers, WA Bagel, Butcher’s Block BBQ, Kam Wai Dim Sum, Don Oso, Bak’d, and so many more! There will also be a free photo booth alongside live music, a street circus, balloon-making, and much more!

When: From July 4th to 7th

Where: 4700 Kingsway Street, Burnaby

Cost: Free admission

Fort Langley Project presents the weekly family-friendly event from 5 to 10 pm each week, with dozens of local vendors, food and drinks, and live entertainment. Even better, admission to the night market is free!

When: Every Friday from June 28 to September 27, 2024

Time: 5 pm to 10 pm

Where: Corner of Glover Road and Mary Avenue, Fort Langley

Admission: Free

The unique shopping and dining destination will be constructed with customized shipping containers. The spot allows you to shop local artisans, treat yourself to the plentiful food vendors and a bar, take in live entertainment, and much more. Best of all, Junction Public Market will be free to visit!

When: Tuesdays to Sundays from June 28, 2024, plus holiday Mondays

Time: 11 am to 7 pm, with possible extended summer hours on Fridays and Saturdays

Where: Granville Square – 200 Granville Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

North America’s largest night market runs from April 26 to October 14, with visitors from around the world coming to check the rows on rows of vibrant cuisine along with nightly live entertainment.

The wide selection of food and drink offered at the market always impresses, and market organizers say there are over 600 items from a whopping 110 booths and food trucks to check out.

When: Fridays to Sundays from April 26 until October 14, 2024, plus holiday Mondays

Time: Various hours

Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond (near Bridgeport Station)

Tickets: Available on-site

The Vegan Market, hosted by Peaces, has announced that its biweekly summer series will begin on Thursday, June 6, at Locarno Beach. A total of 13 markets will be held throughout June, July, and August. Guests can enjoy tasty eats and drinks while shopping from local businesses, makers, and brands. From plant-based cheese to handmade ceramics, delicious spreads, and upcycled clothing, the Vegan Summer Night Markets is packed with unique items for all shopping needs from 45+ vendors.

When: Every other Thursday from June 6 to August 29

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Locarno Beach

Admission: Free

Fridays on Front, the popular free block party series, fires back up on Friday, July 12, on Front Street Mews in Downtown New West. One of the city’s best food street parties, Fridays on Front highlights artisan vendors, musical performances, and, of course, a lot of great food. And it’s a quick walk from both the New Westminster and Columbia Skytrain Stations.

When: Every Friday from July 12 to 26 and August 9 to 23, 2024

Time: 5 to 9 pm

Where: Front Street Mews in Downtown New Westminster

Admission: Free

