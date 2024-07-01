23 can't-miss food events happening in Vancouver this July
We can’t believe it’s already July, just as we can’t believe how many food events are happening this month.
From free pancake breakfasts to the largest bubble tea festival in Canada, here are 23 can’t-miss food events happening this month.
One-day-only
Free Stampede Pancake Breakfast
No need to head over to Calgary to get into the Stampede spirit! It’s Okay is holding its first annual Stampede Pancake Breakfast to pay homage to the Calgary tradition. Expect live country music, free pancakes, and $5 PBR and $6 Jameson from noon to 4 pm.
When: July 7, 2024
Where: It’s Okay — 2481 E Hastings Street, Vancouver
Time: noon to 4 pm
Cost: Free
Steveston Salmon Festival
This one-day event features a parade, live music, performances, food, and much more. The party gets started at 9:30 am with a Kids Bike Parade followed by the official festival parade from 10 am to noon, starting at Garry Point Park and ending at Moncton Street and Railway Avenue.
A major highlight of this event is the salmon bake featuring savoury, barbecued salmon filets that have become a Steveston favourite. For those early risers, there will also be a pancake breakfast starting at 8 am and food trucks throughout the day.
When: July 1
Where: Steveston Village
Admission: Free
VCBW Craft Beer Week Festival 2024
You can expect an impressive lineup of breweries and cideries from BC, across Canada, and around the world at this year’s Craft Beer Week Festival. And, of course, epic live entertainment is also on the menu.
When: July 6, 2024
Where: PNE/Playland – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Early bird $65, regular $95
Country Club
Get ready to dust off your boots for this summer’s Country Club, the ultimate blend of a country-themed musical fest and a showcase of great American and Canadian Whiskey cocktails.
American country star Tanner Adell, who recently collaborated with Beyoncé on her Cowboy Carter album, will be headlining at the PNE Fairgrounds alongside Canadian country singer Jojo Mason. As for bites, you can expect everything from classic BBQ fare to Southern-inspired dishes. Savour mouth-watering ribs, classic Southern comforts, and other BBQ favourites.
When: July 7, 2024
Time: 1 to 7 pm
Where: PNE/Playland – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $30 (presale) $55 (regular)
H2 Kitchen + Bar Distiller’s Dinner
Enjoy a five-course meal, with each course paired with the delicious offerings of Stranahan’s and Pendleton. Courses include a confit duck croquette of chicken liver pâté, salted plum, pickled mustard seed, and shiso matched with Stranahan’s Colorado Single Malt. Then, sockeye salmon, smoked wagyu short rib, and pork tenderloin, all spotlighting local ingredients. End with a corn dessert full of texture that features coconut corn pudding, caramel corn espuma, brown butter pistachio powder, and Okanagan peaches. Throughout the evening, be guided by a prominent host from Proximo Spirits, who will illuminate the tasting notes and nuances of each bourbon, enriching your experience with expert insights and captivating spirit knowledge.
When: July 10
Time: 6:30 pm
Where: The Westin Bayshore — 1601 Bayshore Dr., Vancouver
Cost: Tickets are $98 + taxes & gratuity
“Chillin’ in the Park” Music & Beer Festival
Chillin’ in the Park is a family-friendly and community-focused event that will feature a lineup of local Vancouver indie bands and musicians. Festival-goers can look forward to performances by different local artists like Fionn and Farhaven alongside a variety of local craft beers from the area’s favourite breweries. The Pleasant will be BBQ-ing all day long, and Pizza Pizza will be serving up its iconic slices.
When: July 27
Time: 1 to 7 pm
Where: Guelph Park aka Dude Chilling Park — 2390 Brunswick Street, Vancouver
Wildlight Summer BBQ Series
Join Chef Warren Chow and team for a family-style feast, with the barbecues running right in Wildlight’s open-air atrium. Each night features a different style of BBQ, with July 14 being dubbed Brazilian Night and July 27 as Korean Night. There will also be a Southern Night on August 11.
When: July 11 and 27
Where: Wildlight Kitchen + Bar — #107-5380 University Boulevard, Vancouver
Canada Bubble Tea Festival
The largest Bubble Tea Festival in Canada is coming to Metro Vancouver this summer for three whole days and will feature all the bubble tea you can dream of.
When: July 19 to 21, 2024
Where: Swangard Stadium — 6100 Boundary Road, Burnaby
Admission: One-Day Pass $9.99, 3-Day Pass $14.99
Surrey Fusion Festival 2024
View this post on Instagram
When: July 20 and 21, 2024
Time: 11 am to 10 pm
Where: Holland Park – 13428 Old Yale Road, Surrey
Admission: Free
The Cup 2024
The Cup (formerly known as “The Deighton Cup”) is taking over Hastings Racecourse on Saturday, July 20.
The day-long event is serving up live entertainment, a new Michelin Star Trackside dining experience, and even the debut of a fashion marketplace featuring over 25 lifestyle brands. Plus, this year’s Cocktail Jockey returns with a ’70s-inspired pop-up speakeasy, bringing together top mixologists in an exclusive 200-person lounge.
When: July 20, 2024
Time: Noon to 7 pm
Where: Hastings Racecourse — 188 N Renfrew Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Presale for The Cup begins on April 16 and tickets start at $65. Purchase online
Hawksworth x Gushue Collaboration Dinner
Chef Jonathon Gushue, Chef David Hawksworth and his team, including Hawksworth’s Head Chef Sylvain Assie and Pastry Chef Marissa Gonzalez, will present guests with a meticulously crafted seven-course menu featuring the finest locally sourced, seasonal ingredients. Highlights from the evening’s menu include chilled heirloom tomato water, confit tomato, compressed watermelon, Iberico ham crostini followed by sablefish, chanterelle, peach, green garlic broth and for dessert, caramelized nectarine, sourdough brown sugar cake bourbon, mascarpone.
When: July 14
Where: Rosewood Hotel Georgia — 801 W Georgia St, Vancouver
Cost: $198.00 per person
False Creek Crab Fest
The mouthwatering festivities will take place at the False Creek Fishermen’s Wharf on Saturday, July 27, from noon to 4:30 pm.
The event will showcase the area’s plentiful bounty of Pacific Northwest seafood with a Dungeness crab boil prepared by Chef Vish Mayekar (of Caffe La Tana, Pepino’s Spaghetti House, and as seen on Top Chef Canada season 10) and Johnny Bridge (Oceanwise Ambassador).
When: July 27, 2024
Time: Various time slots from Noon to 4:30 pm
Where: False Creek Harbour Authority — Fishermen’s Wharf, 1505 West 1st Avenue, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
Punchbowl 2024
Guests will discover over 50 vendors sampling over 250 summer spirits, beer and cider cocktail creations, wine, and food. There will also be one-of-a-kind taco creations to chow down on throughout your Punchbowl visit. Whether you’re a soft-shell fan or a hard-shell devotee, you’re sure to find mouthwatering eats to satisfy your hunger.
When: July 27, 2024
Time: Daytime tasting from 11:30 am to 3:30 pm, evening tasting from 5 to 9 pm
Where: PNE Fairgrounds – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver
Fable Diner Brunch & Beers
Indulge in a delightful pairing of tasting plates featuring Fable brunch favourites complemented by four 10oz beers from Bomber Brewing & Wize Spirits Co. The menu will feature Steak & Rosti with house-made black pepper jam, mixed berry compote French toast, duck pancake, and flourless chocolate cake with minted mousse for dessert — all for $34.95 per person, inclusive of tax and tip.
When: July 7
Where: Fable Diner — 755 Richards Street, Vancouver
Cost: $34.95
Fanny Bay Oysters Pop-Up at Copperpenny Distilling Co.
Enjoy a perfect pairing of ultra-local Vancouver Island Fanny Bay Oysters with artisanal gin from Copperpenny Distilling Co.
When: July 14
Time: 2 to 7 pm
Where: Copperpenny Distilling Co. — 288 Esplanade E Unit 103, North Vancouver
Recurring
Marimekko Pop-Up and Café Takeover
Finnish lifestyle brand Marimekko will be hosting a pop-up with Canada’s fashion and lifestyle retailer, Holt Renfrew, in Vancouver for the month of July. The pop-up features a wide selection of Marimekko pieces set against the backdrop of Unikko 60th Anniversary graphics to honour this milestone in 2024. It will also be taking over Holts Cafè and decking it out with decor and florals for the print’s 60th anniversary.
When: June 27 to July 31
Where: Holt Renfrew — 737 Dunsmuir St, Vancouver
Skye Avenue Butcher’s Block
Skye Avenue Kitchen and Lounge will showcase the timeless charm of the classic steakhouse for the month of July. Richard Goodine, Vice President of Hospitality Development, brings his expertise from Black+Blue Steakhouse and Joe Fortes in Vancouver to Surrey, introducing locals to an authentic steakhouse experience.
Skye Avenue will feature an array of premium steaks, traditional steakhouse sides like Lyonnaise potatoes and Brussels sprouts, and an impressive selection of American wines to perfectly complement your meal. Diners will also have the chance to win a deluxe barbecue by visiting this month.
When: July 1 to 31
Where: Skye Avenue Kitchen and Lounge — 13450 102 Ave #190, Surrey
Night Market at the Met
Visitors can expect plenty of tasty eats from vendors such as Wakwak Burgers, WA Bagel, Butcher’s Block BBQ, Kam Wai Dim Sum, Don Oso, Bak’d, and so many more! There will also be a free photo booth alongside live music, a street circus, balloon-making, and much more!
When: From July 4th to 7th
Where: 4700 Kingsway Street, Burnaby
Cost: Free admission
Fort Langley Night Markets
Fort Langley Project presents the weekly family-friendly event from 5 to 10 pm each week, with dozens of local vendors, food and drinks, and live entertainment. Even better, admission to the night market is free!
When: Every Friday from June 28 to September 27, 2024
Time: 5 pm to 10 pm
Where: Corner of Glover Road and Mary Avenue, Fort Langley
Admission: Free
Junction Public Market
The unique shopping and dining destination will be constructed with customized shipping containers. The spot allows you to shop local artisans, treat yourself to the plentiful food vendors and a bar, take in live entertainment, and much more. Best of all, Junction Public Market will be free to visit!
When: Tuesdays to Sundays from June 28, 2024, plus holiday Mondays
Time: 11 am to 7 pm, with possible extended summer hours on Fridays and Saturdays
Where: Granville Square – 200 Granville Street, Vancouver
Admission: Free
Richmond Night Market
When: Fridays to Sundays from April 26 until October 14, 2024, plus holiday Mondays
Time: Various hours
Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond (near Bridgeport Station)
Tickets: Available on-site
The Vegan Market
The Vegan Market, hosted by Peaces, has announced that its biweekly summer series will begin on Thursday, June 6, at Locarno Beach. A total of 13 markets will be held throughout June, July, and August. Guests can enjoy tasty eats and drinks while shopping from local businesses, makers, and brands. From plant-based cheese to handmade ceramics, delicious spreads, and upcycled clothing, the Vegan Summer Night Markets is packed with unique items for all shopping needs from 45+ vendors.
When: Every other Thursday from June 6 to August 29
Time: 6 to 10 pm
Where: Locarno Beach
Admission: Free
Fridays on Front
Fridays on Front, the popular free block party series, fires back up on Friday, July 12, on Front Street Mews in Downtown New West. One of the city’s best food street parties, Fridays on Front highlights artisan vendors, musical performances, and, of course, a lot of great food. And it’s a quick walk from both the New Westminster and Columbia Skytrain Stations.
When: Every Friday from July 12 to 26 and August 9 to 23, 2024
Time: 5 to 9 pm
Where: Front Street Mews in Downtown New Westminster
Admission: Free
With files from Daniel Chai
