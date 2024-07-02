Each year the beginning of summer marks a special occasion for us here at Daily Hive, as our food and beverage section, Dished, celebrates its birthday.

This year, Dished turns lucky number seven. We figured it was the perfect opportunity to team up with an iconic Vancouver business and one of our favourite collaborators, Lee’s Donuts, to create something sweet for the occasion.

The Lee’s team helped us land on the perfect celebratory summer flavour. The Dished Birthday Churro Donut is a vanilla cake donut with cinnamon and sugar cream cheese icing.

This morsel is finished with bright blue and yellow sprinkles representing Dished’s signature colours, making it a vibrant, picture-perfect, and drool-worthy delight.

Get A FREE Donut on July 5

The Dished Birthday Churro Donut will be up for grabs starting Friday, July 5 at two Lee’s Donuts locations in Vancouver: Granville Island (1689 Johnston Street) and Gastown (199 Water Street).

While this treat will be available at these outposts during the entire month of July, those who subscribe to the Dished Vancouver and Lee’s Donuts newsletters will have the chance to snag a donut for free on July 5 for one day only.

Folks with proof of subscription who are the first 100 in line at each location can enjoy one FREE donut per person, while supplies last. That’s 200 donuts total to give away to subscribers.

Enter To Win Free Lee’s Donuts For a Year

If you can’t make it down to these sweet spots on July 5, you’re still going to want to subscribe. Anyone who is a subscriber of both the Dished Vancouver and Lee’s Donuts newsletters will automatically be entered to win Free Lee’s Donuts For a Year.

This goes for all new subscribers and current subscribers too, as long as you’re signed up for both.

The Dished Vancouver newsletter is your golden ticket to all things delicious, so be sure to check it out. There are some epic prizes and freebies up for grabs, not to mention you’ll be the first to receive news of the hottest food events in the city, like the upcoming Dished Food Truck Fest.

Mark your calendar and be sure to try the Dished Birthday Churro Donut while you can.

When: Friday, July 5 starting at open (8am), while supplies last

Where:

Lee’s Donuts Gastown: 199 Water Street, Vancouver

199 Water Street, Vancouver Lee’s Donuts Granville Island: Granville Island Public Market –1689 Johnston Street, Vancouver

How: Subscribe to the Dished Vancouver Newsletter and Lee’s Donuts Newsletter, be one of the first 100 in line at either location and show proof of subscription.

