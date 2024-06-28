You don’t need to travel all the way to Italy to get a taste of delicious gelato.

Just in time for the warm weather, Bella Gelateria shared on Instagram that it has opened a new spot at 625 Howe Street in Vancouver.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella Gelateria (@bellagelateria)

The gelato shop is known for its inventive flavours, like black sesame and white rabbit, and often has rotating monthly flavours. The number one best-seller, though, is Akbar Mashti, a traditional Persian ice cream flavour made with rosewater, pistachio, and saffron.

It has also won many awards for its gelato over the years, including the International Gelato Master of the Year Award in Italy — you know it’s good when it has that kind of stamp of approval.

“Our commitment to using the finest ingredients and time-honoured techniques in every batch of gelato remains unchanged, and we’re excited to share our passion for authentic Italian gelato with even more customers,” said the gelato shop on its website.

Bella Gelateria also has two other Vancouver locations, as well as at The Amazing Brentwood and Metropolis at Metrotown.

With files from Daryn Wright

Address: 625 Howe Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok