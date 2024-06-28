The first-ever container market has just opened in Vancouver, and we couldn’t be more excited. Naturally, Dished had to be one of the first ones there to check out all of the great eats available.

Here’s what you can expect from this brand-new market.

Junction Public Market is a new downtown marketplace taking over Granville Square just steps from Canada Place, and softly opened on Friday, June 28.

The unique shopping and dining destination is constructed with customized shipping containers. The spot allows you to shop local artisans, treat yourself to the plentiful food vendors and a bar, take in live entertainment, and much more.

Junction Public Market has partnered with Cadillac Fairview to select the location, which is next door to Waterfront Station above a 441-space parking garage, and close to the seawall bike path and the cruise ship terminal.

For eats, you can expect a large variety of local vendors. During our visit to the market we got to try three different food trucks.

First up was Meggo Eggo, a brand-new establishment serving a never-before-seen treat in Vancouver.

They may look like eggs but are actually batter stuffed with tasty fillings, such as custard, prosciutto, and cheese. These are served freshly cooked in an adorable carton and are so tasty. Whether you like sweet or savoury, there is definitely a flavour for you. Fans of takoyaki will particularly enjoy the octopus-stuffed egg-shaped pastry.

For our main course, we ventured over to Yo-Bones BBQ to try its popular pulled pork sandwich.

This meaty handful was stuffed with all our favourite toppings. Crunchy slaw? Check. Soft bun? Check. More pulled pork than we knew what to do with? Double check.

To finish it all off we had to visit Tochi to get some of these tasty mochi stuffed tasty toasts. When it comes to food, it’s hard for us to decide on a flavour, hence why we got the 4-flavour flight featuring taro, kaya coconut, matcha, and Nutella with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

When it comes to sips, Junction Market has a licensed bar called The Sipping Container. This bar will spotlight local makers like Central City Brewers and Distillers, Stag’s Hollow, JoieFarm Winery, and Ward’s Cider. The bar will also offer a selection of pre-mixed drinks and may have extended summer hours on Friday and Saturday nights.

There’s also The Music Box stage, a shipping container transformed into a flip-down platform. During the opening weekend and throughout the season, expect to see local emerging artists, seasoned performers, and community festivals.

Junction Market is currently softly opened, with much more art and containers expected to join in the near future. It will be open from Tuesdays to Sundays from 11 am to 7 pm, plus holiday Mondays, until September 29.

Let us know what shops you think should open at Junction Market in the comments.

With files from Daniel Chai

When: Tuesdays to Sundays from June 28, 2024, plus holiday Mondays

Time: 11 am to 7 pm, with possible extended summer hours on Friday and Saturdays

Where: Granville Square – 200 Granville Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free