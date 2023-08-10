Seth Rogen was recently spotted at Lee's Donuts for his usual order

Vancouver-born actor, comedian, and obvious foodie Seth Rogen was spotted in Granville Island visiting the uber-popular sweet spot Lee’s Doughnuts, located in the market.

According to Celine Bacani, co-owner of the shop, she said Rogen stopped by Wednesday afternoon. She said he was recognized when he came up to the counter and staff asked him if they could take a photo with him and hear his laugh — to which he kindly agreed.

Back in 2019, American restaurateur David Chang made some serious food rounds in Vancouver with Rogen for a show on Netflix called Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner. The pair highlighted several local spots, including Lee’s Donuts.

After the episode aired, Bacani said the already popular donut bakery was under the spotlight on a global scale which was “the biggest blessing.”

Since, she said staff has certainly kept an eye out for Rogen in case he popped by.

Before he left the store, staff provided him with his usual order, Bacani said — six jelly doughnuts.

Over the weekend, Little Bird Dim Sum shared a photo on social media of Rogen and the staff after he dropped by for buns and beers. This Kitsilano restaurant is one of Michelin’s favourite affordable spots in Vancouver.

And earlier last week, Rogen was seen dining at a West End staple, Damso Modern Korean Cuisine.