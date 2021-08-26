Good news for folks in downtown Vancouver who love Japanese specialty food and grocery items, Aburi Restaurants, Canada’s Aburi To-Go concept, is popping up in a new location.

This grab-N-go concept first made its debut in the space next to much-loved sister spot Minami at 1112 Mainland Street in Yaletown. Now, a second Aburi To-Go location will be opening inside Gyoza Bar.

The 622 West Pender Street restaurant’s entrance will be home to the grab-N-go concept starting on September 1, 2021.

The newest Aburi To-Go location will offer many of the Yaletown spot’s housemade grocery items and select sushi, with a larger focus on grab-N-go Bentos, Japanese sandwiches, gyoza, and ramen.

“Gyoza Bar is located in the hub of Vancouver’s financial district, surrounded by offices and international schools, making it an ideal place for our second Aburi To-Go,” explains Dean Harrison, spokesperson for Aburi Restaurants Canada.

“The dine-in and shopping hybrid experience give our guests choice and options. For example, if you enjoyed our popular shrimp gyoza for lunch, you can immediately take home a frozen pack to make yourself.”

Fans of Gyoza Bar don’t need to worry, as the eatery will continue to offer guests dine-in, takeout, and delivery options as normal.

Be sure to pop by this new foodie destination if you’re in need of some grocery staples or a bite on the go.

Aburi To-Go Downtown

Address: Gyoza Bar — 622 West Pender Street, Vancouver

