Baseball is finally back at the Nat Bailey Stadium – in a big way.

It was 963 days between games at Vancouver’s iconic baseball stadium. The season this year started in April, and the last time the Vancouver Canadians played at this stadium was August 2019.

Not only have we missed cheering for our local Minor League team, but we’ve also dearly missed all the food that comes along with it.

The hot dogs, the burgers, the pretzels – the food at a ball game is sometimes one of the best parts of the experience.

Now that the Canadians are back, so is the food, in a major way.

We recently had a chance to try out some new menu items at a game and let us just say, they are not playing around.

Here are some of the epic eats you can get at a game at Nat Bailey Stadium.

Crab Hot Dog

This surf n’ turf dog features a Nathan’s hot dog topped with fresh Dungeness crab and garlic aioli, served on a crusty bun.

Pulled Pork Tottine

Poutine’s fancier, more epic cousin. These Cavendish tater tots are topped with cheese curds, tangy Carolina BBQ pulled pork, and smothered in hot gravy and green onions.

3rd Base Burger

Classic baseball food, but better. The 3rd Base Burger is an elevated cheeseburger with Rosie’s fresh-smoked brisket with lettuce and tomato and served on a freshly baked Kaiser bun.

Nat Stack

This guy features Rosie’s fresh-smoked brisket and pulled pork topped with crispy “super slaw” and served on a freshly baked Kaiser bun.

Home Plate Pretzel

This massive pretzel is so big it’s served in a pizza box. It’s a classic ball game food but GIANT – perfect for sharing with friends.

Yard Dog

It’s going, going, gone – the three-ft long hot dog is fully customizable and available at every game! Try it for yourself or split it between friends.