Goodbye 2022, hello 2023!

It may be hard to believe, but we are fast approaching the official start of the new year, and we foodies could not be more excited.

We’ve enjoyed some absolutely epic openings in 2022, and now, it’s time for us to get pumped for some deliciousness dropping in and around the city over the next 12 months.

Here are 11 buzz-worthy Vancouver restaurant openings to look forward to in 2023.

Pablo Cheese Tart Vancouver is still slated to open at 511 W Broadway.

The Osaka-based brand is known for its “revolutionary cheese tarts” and cheesecakes in various flavours and sizes. After some delays, we are hopefully going to see this location open its doors in 2023.

Address: 511 W Broadway, Vancouver

One of Vancouver’s favourite dessert spots will officially be opening a new location.

Thierry, a much-loved chocolaterie, pâtisserie, and cafe, has confirmed a third West Vancouver outpost is in the works.

The tentative opening is set for sometime in 2023.

Address: 1343 Bellevue Avenue, West Vancouver

The Halal Guys operates nearly 100 locations worldwide, with one in Toronto and one in Calgary. The first Vancouver location for The Halal Guys will be downtown at 570 Robson Street.

This brand is known for its “authentic American Halal food,” with menu items like platters and sandwiches stuffed with chicken, gyro, and falafel and served with the iconic white sauce.

Address: 570 Robson Street, Vancouver

Cactus Club’s newest Metro Vancouver location is set to open at Coquitlam Centre in the New Year, and we have a sneak peek of what you can expect from the restaurant.

This new 10,000 sq ft space is the company’s 31st restaurant location. It can seat over 335 guests and also boasts a lounge, dining room, and an all-season enclosed patio.

In addition to that, Cactus Club Coquitlam Centre will have an exterior takeout window to manage those kinds of orders specifically.

Address: 2929 Coquitlam Centre Unit 2201, Barnet Highway, Coquitlam

It’s official, Tap & Barrel is coming to The Amazing Brentwood (TAB).

The Vancouver-based restaurant company will open its new location in one of the concept’s highly coveted spaces overlooking Brentwood Plaza.

The new Tap & Barrel at TAB is slated to open in early 2023. We’ll keep you posted on all the updates along the way.

One of Vancouver’s best spots for delicious Latin grub is moving to another neighbourhood. Chancho Tortilleria will soon be setting up shop on Commercial Drive.

This eatery has been operating in Yaletown since 2017. It opened at 1206 Seymour Street before moving around the corner to its current 560 Davie Steet address a few years later.

Now, it’s heading to 2096 Commercial Drive, where it will launch early next year.

Address: 2096 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Initially set to open in the summer of 2022, Earls Brentwood will aim to open in February 2023 at The Amazing Brentwood.

Earls joined the list of soon-to-be-open, notable restaurant players entering the centre, including the upcoming Tap & Barrel and Haidilao Hot Pot locations.

Set to open at 755 Nelson Street downtown, this outpost will be Burger Crush’s second. The first is located in Victoria, and it opened in 2018.

Burger Crush Vancouver is currently setting up shop in the former location of Johnny Rockets, which quietly closed its doors earlier this year. The concept tells Dished it aims to open the first week of January 2023. We’ll keep you posted on an exact opening date as things develop.

Address: 755 Nelson Street, Vancouver

Zubu is a concept that currently operates several locations in and around Vancouver. It has outposts in Kerrisdale, Burnaby, and West Vancouver (Park Royal) and a “Food Hall” concept in Olympic Village.

Now, the brand has shared with Dished that it’s bringing its signature ramen, hand rolls, and sushi to downtown Vancouver.

Zubu Downtown will be opening its new 100-seat location at 869 Hornby Street, the former address of a Boston Pizza restaurant.

Address: 869 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Four Winds Brewing Co will be opening a new shop, restaurant, and destination patio in the Lower Mainland, Dished is told.

This spot will be located at Southlands by Century Group in Tsawwassen. We’re told the community can expect to enjoy an 8,600 sq ft facility that features a 2,600 sq ft brewery and a 6,000 sq ft restaurant and retail space.

The project’s completion date is currently set for sometime in 2023. We’ll keep you posted as things progress.

Address: 6313 Market Avenue, Delta

Beaucoup Bakery is undoubtedly one of the best destinations in the city to head to for French-inspired pastries, and now, it’s expanding.

The original Fir Street spot opened a decade ago and is run by brother-sister duo Betty and Jacky Hung, who announced today they are opening a second location this fall in downtown Vancouver.

The second Beaucoup will live inside the St. Regis Hotel on Dunsmuir Street.

Address: St. Regis Hotel, Vancouver

