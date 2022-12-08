One of Vancouver’s best spots for delicious Latin grub is moving to another neighbourhood. Chancho Tortilleria will soon be setting up shop on Commercial Drive.

This eatery has been operating in Yaletown since 2017. It opened at 1206 Seymour Street before moving around the corner to its current 560 Davie Steet address a few years later.

Now, it’s heading to 2096 Commercial Drive, where it will launch early next year.

This is the former address of neighbourhood staple Cafe Deux Soleils, which officially closed its doors earlier this fall.

Ernesto Gomez, co-owner of Chancho Tortilleria, shared a letter to patrons of the much-loved concept regarding the news.

“As we looked for a new location for Chancho, we met Jeff Maisonet of Cafe Deux Soleils, who recently decided to retire and sell his Commercial Drive institution. A community hub for over a quarter century, our team at Chancho, like many, were very sorry to see it go,” reads a portion of his statement.

“While Chancho could never aspire to replace the storied cafe, it shares the same values towards the community, and we are honoured to take over the space. Driven by the spirit of independence and honesty, we’re thrilled to call Commercial Drive Chancho’s new home for the decades ahead, and we can’t wait to welcome the community into our new space.”

We’ll keep you posted on the exact details of this opening as they come. Stay tuned!

Chancho (new location)

Address: 2096 Commercial Drive, Vancouver