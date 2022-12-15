If you’re a Tim Hortons Rewards member, you may have gotten an important update from the iconic Canadian coffeehouse.

Customers use a Rewards card or the Rewards card App in order to earn points towards free food and drinks, and this announcement means some changes to that process.

Starting on February 21, Tim Hortons will be changing to a spend-based rewards program.

So what does this mean?

Currently, Rewards members earn 10 points per purchase, but this update will change to Rewards members earning 10 points on every $1 spent. The minimum spend requirement will also be changed from 50 cents to 10 cents under this new program.

As if this change wasn’t enough to get the points collectors excited, next year registered Tims Rewards members can earn double the points on eligible purchases from February 21 to February 24.

With this new points system, 300 points earned could get you something like a donut or a cookie, while 1,800 points earned could get you a loaded bowl or a wrap.

A few of the other perks that come with being a member, besides rewards points spend, include exclusive offers, skip-the-line access, scan and pay, birthday surprises, and more.

For all of the information regarding this new Tim Hortons Rewards program changing in February 2023, visit the website here.