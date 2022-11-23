Folks living around The Amazing Brentwood (TAB) are going to get yet another highly anticipated addition to the shopping centre’s food offerings soon: Earls Kitchen + Bar.

The premium casual dining chain initially confirmed it was opening at the property back in the fall of 2021.

Earls joined the list of soon-to-be-open, notable restaurant players entering the centre including the upcoming Tap & Barrel and Haidilao Hot Pot locations.

In the time since that announcement, we’ve seen exciting names like La Taqueria, JINYA Ramen Bar, and White Spot’s R+D Kitchen concept open at TAB.

Now, Dished has learned Earls isn’t too far behind.

Initially set to open in the summer of 2022, Earls Brentwood will now aim to open in February 2023.

Earls has something sweet in store for people to enjoy while they wait for that launch, though.

The Earls Holiday Pop-up will take place at the Plaza at TAB for two weekends only.

On November 26 and December 3 from 11 am to 3 pm, fans of the brand can sip on a spirit-free Italian Spritz and enjoy holiday bites like mini Molten Gingerbread Cakes for free.

This activation will also have a furnished pop-up dome on site, which is perfect to get a holiday-themed snap or two.

Head Chef of Earls Brentwood, Tyler Grahame, will be on-site as well with information on how visitors can enter to win an Earls gift card and a chef’s table experience at the new location once it opens.

