Grano Pizzeria to close dine-in months after adding dairy to its menu

Vancouver is home to some excellent vegetarian and vegan restaurants, but unfortunately, one of them is leaving us very soon.

Grano Pizzeria announced that it will be closing its dine-in service after over three years of operation.

“We are beyond grateful to the staff, customers, and suppliers that have allowed us to serve our community and supported us through these past couple of years,” shared Grano.

“It comes as no surprise that there have been numerous obstacles we’ve had to face since opening that are not unique to our story. In a climate in which many restaurants are trying their best to stay afloat, we are disheartened that this is the decision we have to make.”

This comes just nine months after the restaurant, which was previously entirely vegan, added dairy to its menu. Similarly, Heirloom also recently closed its doors after adding meat to its previously vegetarian menu.

However, it’s not all doom and gloom for Grano Pizzeria.

“This isn’t the end; it’s just the closing of this chapter as we move towards our next venture,” shared the pizzeria. “Rest assured, we will still be providing the best plant-based Neapolitan pizza in Vancouver.”

You can still visit Grano Pizzeria for dine-in until its final day on March 3.

Address: 3240 Main Street, Vancouver

