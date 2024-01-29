Faebrew to close its doors after seven years of operation

January has unfortunately been a month full of restaurant closures, and we’re adding another one to the growing list.

Faebrew announced on Instagram that it’d be closing its doors by the end of the month.

“Didn’t really wanna post about it cause it makes me sad but I’m moving on to focus on my roastery,” shared the cafe.

In addition to closing, the cafe is holding a sale of its clothes and coffee cups (but the cups will be used until the end of the month).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faebrew ☕️ Coffee Bar (@faebrew)

Faebrew was best known for its incredibly well-crafted espresso drinks and pour-over coffee. It’s also a great spot to go for croffles (a croissant-waffle hybrid), croissant sandwiches, and very chill vibes.

You have until January 31 to visit the cafe before it’s gone for good.

Faebrew

Address: 140-4328 No. 3 Road, Richmond

Instagram

Still Hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok