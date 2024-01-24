Livelyhood has quietly closed its doors

Earlier in January, Dished reported that Livelyhood was in talks about closing. Now, it looks like the restaurant has officially closed its doors.

While no formal announcement has been made, both Livelyhood’s website and Instagram page have since been removed. However, the restaurant is only listed as “Temporarily Closed” on Google.

This comes six months after the Joseph Richard Hospitality Group, which owned Livelyhood, filed for creditor protection. It also owns several well-known establishments like the Steveston Hotel in Richmond and Oak & Thorne in Langley.

“It’s no secret the past few years have been challenging for our industry,” owner Ryan Moreno told Dished. “Livelyhood was a location that was completed and opened mid-pandemic without the proper opportunity for a successful start.”

“To add to this, there has been significant construction surrounding the location, which has reduced access to the complex. We unfortunately had to make the decision to cease operations, which is never an easy decision but strictly a business decision nonetheless. We are fortunate to be able to give our team at Livelyhood opportunities at our other venues and we are looking forward to a successful 2024 overall.”

Livelyhood

Address: 3224 St. Johns Street, Port Moody

