Livelyhood has quietly closed its doors
Earlier in January, Dished reported that Livelyhood was in talks about closing. Now, it looks like the restaurant has officially closed its doors.
While no formal announcement has been made, both Livelyhood’s website and Instagram page have since been removed. However, the restaurant is only listed as “Temporarily Closed” on Google.
This comes six months after the Joseph Richard Hospitality Group, which owned Livelyhood, filed for creditor protection. It also owns several well-known establishments like the Steveston Hotel in Richmond and Oak & Thorne in Langley.
- You might also like:
- 11 Vancouver restaurants land on list of Top 100 Places to Eat in Canada 2024
- "Holding on by the skin of their teeth": Struggling BC restaurant industry calls for help
- "Total closure": Two notable Vancouver restaurants to wind down operations later this year
“It’s no secret the past few years have been challenging for our industry,” owner Ryan Moreno told Dished. “Livelyhood was a location that was completed and opened mid-pandemic without the proper opportunity for a successful start.”
“To add to this, there has been significant construction surrounding the location, which has reduced access to the complex. We unfortunately had to make the decision to cease operations, which is never an easy decision but strictly a business decision nonetheless. We are fortunate to be able to give our team at Livelyhood opportunities at our other venues and we are looking forward to a successful 2024 overall.”
Livelyhood
Address: 3224 St. Johns Street, Port Moody
Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok