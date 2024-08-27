FoodRestaurant OpeningsSpecials & Deals

Taqueria Jalisco to give out free tacos for its grand opening

Aug 27 2024, 6:11 pm
Earlier this month, we reported that Surrey-based Mexican restaurant Taqueria Jalisco was gearing up to open a new Vancouver location. Now we officially have a grand opening date and a pretty sweet free taco promotion as well.

The Mexican restaurant is best known for its tasty tacos, enchiladas, tortas, and chilaquiles.

The new location is at 1184 Denman Street, which is the former spot of Won More Szechuan. The taco spot’s original location is at 10675 King George Boulevard in Surrey.

Taqueria Jalisco posted on Instagram that “Everyone is invited to our GRAND opening of our second location” and added that it would be offering free golden birria tacos all night long.

The taco spot opens its doors tonight, August 27, from 7 to 1o pm. There will also be a music courtesy of Mariachi Tabasko

The restaurant confirmed to Dished that no purchase is necessary for the promo, and each person is entitled to two free tacos. It will start serving its full menu starting August 28.

Are you excited about this new Mexican restaurant and free taco promo? Let us know in the comments.

Taqueria Jalisco

Address: 1184 Denman Street, Vancouver

Instagram

