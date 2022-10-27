Dished Neighbourhood Gems: Vancouver's Commerical Drive

Vancouver is home to some amazing gems, longstanding classics, and under-the-radar establishments when it comes to stellar food and beverage.

We’re doing the digging for you by highlighting the best local destinations to check out in each city (if you haven’t already).

Here are our Dished Neighbourhood Gems for Commercial Drive.

Commercial Drive is one of the most vibrant areas of the city, full of boutiques, vintage shops, bookstores, and plenty of independent restaurants and bars.

Referred to colloquially by locals as “The Drive,” a portion of the neighbourhood is considered Vancouver’s Little Italy, where old school cafés and bakeries line the street and older Italian immigrants gather to play cards and just sit.

Commercial Drive continues to be one of the most dynamic areas when it comes to the city’s food, partly because chain restaurants don’t really set up shop here – the locals wouldn’t allow it.

From Italian delis (with the best sandwiches you’re likely to find) to cozy bars to hole-in-the-wall, family-owned spots, Commercial Drive is the place to go when you’re hungry.

It would be impossible to name every gem here (there are so many!) but here are our top picks for The Drive.

The most perfect deli sub: Vennie’s Sub Shop

This low-key deli and sub shop has a limited offering of sandwiches and daily specials, and all of them are perfect. A great place to stop for lunch! We highly recommend the Classic Deli, a sub stacked with mortadella, Genoa salami, spicy calabrese, shredded lettuce, slivered onion, spicy red pepper relish, herb seasoning, olive oil, and balsamic.

Address: 1692 Venables Street, Vancouver

This long-time Italian deli has been in the neighbourhood for 45 years – that’s a lot of time to perfect a sandwich! Head here for fully-loaded paninis and build-your-own sandwiches, as well as a selection of Italian deli and pantry items to take home.

Address: 1791 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-255-3911

Chicken shawarma wraps: Babylon Cafe

This no-frills spot is our go-to when it comes to shawarma on The Drive. From falafel plates to chicken shawarma wraps (with the most perfect amount of pickles), Babylon Cafe always satisfies the craving.

Address: 1605 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-563-8487

Cappuccino and people-watching: Joe’s Cafe Bar

An icon in this Italian neighbourhood, Joe’s Cafe Bar is perhaps most easily identified by the large rainbow mural on the side of the building. This cafe and bar has been here since 1976, has a loyal roster of regulars, and is a great spot to stop for a cappuccino for an afternoon of people-watching.

Address: 1150 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-255-1046

Sisig tacos: Kulinarya Filipino Eatery

This stunning Filipino restaurant has a great menu of flavourful dishes, both traditional and with a modern spin, including sisig tacos, Lumpia, and pinakbet. Kulinarya also offers cocktail flights!

Address: 1134 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-255-4155

Cozy bar: Mum’s The Word

Combo bar and cafe, we’ve raved about this spot before and we’re unlikely to stop any time soon. We love the cozy bar, the vintage couches, and the way that this place feels like a one-of-a-kind in Vancouver. A must for a drink on a rainy afternoon.

Address: 1301 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-251-6246

Perfect banh mi and Vietnamese coffee: Cafe Phin Phap

Easily identified by the ’60s-style writing on the front window and the photographs of menu items, Cafe Phin Phap is a perfect spot for a banh mi and a Vietnamese coffee. This place is affordable, unfussy, and does everything remarkably well, which is why we love it.

Address: 1407 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Old-school Italian café: Café Calabria

Calling itself the “oldest Italian coffee house” in Vancouver, a visit to Café Calabria is as much about the old-school vibes as it is about the eats. The deli display cases are filled with subs and paninis, but we recommend taking a seat and getting a tiramisu and a cappuccino – or perhaps an affogato, if you’re in the mood.

Address: 1745 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-253-7017

Lively atmosphere: Harambe Ethiopian Restaurant

When putting this list together, several folks suggested to us that this was one of the best low-key places for Ethiopian food in the city. The restaurant is loud (in the best possible way), lively, colourful, always smells amazing, and has a huge menu of delicious, shareable items.

Address: 2149 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-216-1060

Slushy margaritas and pupusas: Rinconcito Salvadoreno

This tiny spot is owned by a Salvadorean couple and has some of the best pupusas around. It’s also got machines of slushy margs, so come thirsty.

Address: 2062 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-879-2600

Trinidadian eats: Baby Dhal Roti Shop

This roti shop is a relative newcomer to The Drive, as it only opened in August of 2021, but it’s already made a name for itself as the place to go for incredible Caribbean food. Using Trinidadian recipes that have been passed down for generations, this place has a range of menu offerings including curries, pholourie, doubles, and aloo pies.

Address: 2707 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-566-7684

