We’ve got some unfortunately not-so-sweet news: Vancouver bakery Sweet Something announced that it has closed its doors after seven years of operation.

“Thank you so much for your support over the last seven years,” shared the bakery. “It was an honour to be a part of your community. Thank you for letting us into your homes, hearts and tummies.”

Located at 4321 Dunbar Street, the bakery was best known for its selections of cakes, cookies, and other tasty treats.

“We will miss you, Dunbar,” concluded the bakery.

On its website, it also said, “Sweet Something is now closed. Thank you so much for all the support over the years!” However, there is a section that says “Opening Soon” and an area to sign up for its mailing list, so hopefully, that means the bakery isn’t gone for good.

