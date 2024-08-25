"End of an era": Vancouver cafe and bar closing after nearly 50 years

After nearly 50 years, an iconic cafe and bar in Vancouver is closing.

“Unfortunately, we will be shutting down at the end of October this year,” Joe’s Cafe Bar announced in a video posted to Facebook.

This beloved spot is located in Commercial Drive’s Italian neighbourhood and is perhaps most easily identified by the large rainbow mural on the side of the building.

This cafe and bar has been here since 1976, has a loyal roster of regulars, and has been a great spot to stop for a cappuccino or an afternoon of people-watching.

Since hearing the sad news, locals have shared their memories online and expressed how much Joe’s Cafe Bar will be missed.

“End of an era,” Pamela Vivian wrote on Facebook. “Spent many hours there watching World Cup, playing foosball and drinking cappuccinos.”

“The Drive won’t be the same,” Mark McPhee said.

“Had my first ever cappuccino at Joe’s, in the early 80’s…..amazing coffee,” Keith Mitchell added.

“A sad pill to swallow… love these guys and the little breaks just to say hi & get a Portuguese tarte & latte. They will always be in my heart,” Janet Barnes wrote.