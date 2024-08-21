Sad news for fans of popular spot Glitch Bar & Games Room. The Kitsilano destination has shared it will be leaving its current 2287 W Broadway location later this fall.

The retro bar first opened back in 2020 and folks instantly fell in love with its funky interior, good vibes, and that now-famous Ryan Reynolds-themed bathroom.

Glitch published the announcement on Instagram Wednesday afternoon, citing increased rent as its reason for leaving its current space.

It’s with heavy hearts that we announce Glitch Bar & Games Room will be closing its doors for good, with our last day of business on Saturday, October 26. Our lease is up, and unfortunately, the new rent rates in our beloved Kitsilano neighbourhood are simply unsustainable. 😔 But don’t fret—this isn’t a permanent goodbye! We’re already on the hunt for a new location to bring you Glitch 2.0! ⭐️ Stay tuned right here for updates as we navigate this next chapter, and prepare to level up! In the meantime, we want to see YOU! Over the next 67 days, come make the most of your time with us. Relive those epic game nights, celebrate your wins (and losses), and soak in every last moment before we close. Let’s make these final days unforgettable! 🎉 Thank you for all the memories and support. Let’s make sure we send off Glitch with the bang it deserves! 🙌🏼

The good news is that the bar is clearly keen to find a new space. Glitch’s last day of business at this location will be October 26. Be sure to pop in before then.