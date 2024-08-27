We’ve got some exciting news for whisky aficionados living in Metro Vancouver: Skye Avenue Kitchen + Lounge now offers the largest whisky collection in Canada.

In a press release, Skye Avenue said it “acquired a cache of whiskies from Fets Whisky Kitchen — a staple of the local dining scene on Commercial Drive before it closed its doors in 2022.” The restaurant now boasts a collection of over 1,300 unique bottles from around the world, with a focus on Scotch and American whisky.

What’s even more exciting is Skye Avenue is planning to launch a Whisky Club that will offer discounts, curated whisky flights, and VIP access to tickets to events and pairing dinners.

Pairing dinners include its September 26 event Up In Smoke on Thursday, September 26, which Skye Avenue says will “showcase a curated selection of five never-to-be-seen again bottles of peaty and smoky Scotch whiskies accompanied by food pairings that will perfectly complement and enhance the rich flavours of each unique whisky.”

The restaurant’s whisky program is being led by Whisky Curator Stacy Kyle, a certified bourbon professional who also brings to bear a WSET Level 2 Spirits Award with distinction, specialized certificates in Gin and Irish Whiskey from the Edinburgh Whiskey Academy, and her status as a mentee of the Our Whisky Foundation. Kyle has led masterclasses in whisky, including the first-ever women-only masterclass at the Victoria Whisky Festival.

Skye Avenue opened its doors in November 2023 and has been giving guests a luxury dining experience ever since. The menu for Skye Avenue was created by chef Valerie Pescetelli, who is known for his work at chef Gordon Ramsay’s Michelin-starred Savoy Grill, along with Per se Social Corner, Acquafarina, and The Victor Steakhouse.

Expect tasty items like Lamb Loin (Australian farmed marinated loin, pistachio crust, Saint Agur blue cheese fondue, Peruvian chimichurri, toasted almonds, and potato crunch), Arrabbiata (rigatoni pasta, handmade pomodoro, fresh chilli, garlic, and Grana Padano), and an assortment of different steaks, pizzas, and handhelds.

Address: 13450 102nd Avenue, Surrey

