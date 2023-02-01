More than 40 fun and fantastic things to do in Vancouver in February

FAN EXPO Vancouver/Submitted | Coquitlam Heritage/Facebook | Everything To Do With Sex Show/tabooshow.com

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

A brand new month means new events to discover!

Fill your February with these 44 things to do in Vancouver, including FAN EXPO Vancouver, Black History Month, Valentine’s Day activities, and more.

And for more fun things happening around town, be sure to check out our Listed section.

You might also like: 10 Black History Month events to check out in Metro Vancouver

RuPaul's Drag Race stars are coming to Vancouver Winter Pride Festival in February

Jack Harlow and Odesza headline stacked FVDED in the Park 2023 lineup

Things to do in February

What: Taboo Productions’ The Everything To Do With Sex Show is returning to Vancouver from February 3 to 5 for a weekend full of steamy shows, informative seminars, and vendors ready to help you take your loving to the next level.

This year’s entertainment includes world-famous penis painter Brent Ray Fraser, premier gender illusionist Symone, the Miss BumBum North America Contest, and acclaimed heels dance troupe Luminesque Dance.

When: February 3 to 5, 2023

Time: 5 pm to midnight (Friday), 1 pm to midnight (Saturday), 12 to 6 pm (Sunday)

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre East Building – 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $30, purchase online

What: Powell Street Festival Society is hosting the new Setsubun festival at Oppenheimer Park on Sunday, February 5. The free event will feature live performances, a community meal, and more.

The new outdoor festival takes place from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm and is highlighted by ceremonial Taiko drumming and a Sacred Fire in collaboration with elder Veronica. Attendees will also enjoy a Paueru Mashup lesson and community dance led by Vancouver-based Company 605.

When: February 5, 2023

Time: 11:30 am to 2:30 pm

Where: Oppenheimer Park – 400 Powell Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: The Society of We Are Canadians Too has created an iconic installation for Lunar New Year at Šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (North Of The Vancouver Art Gallery). From now until February 7, gigantic lanterns designed by Métis artist Phyllis Poitras-Jarrett, Malaysian-born and Vancouver-based mural artist and illustrator Arty Guava, South Asian artist and sociology professor Angela Aujla, and linguists, artists, and culture keepers Ocean Hyland and Jesse Recalma will be showcased.

When: Now until February 7, 2023

Where: Šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (north side of the Vancouver Art Gallery) – 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Five-time Grammy nominee Thomas Rhett is coming to Rogers Arena on his Bring The Bar To You Tour. Rhett’s five albums have produced over 20 charting singles on the Billboard Hot Country and Country Airplay charts. He has also written songs for In addition to much of his own material, Rhett has written singles for artists such as Jason Aldean, Lee Brice, Florida Georgia Line, and more.

When: February 9, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Some of Canada’s biggest musicians are coming to Vancouver this week for a free festival celebrating the ocean, and you can see them perform live at Jack Poole Plaza.

The Fifth International Marine Protected Areas Congress (IMPAC5) is hosting the first Ocean Festival on Friday, February 3, and Saturday, February 4. The family-friendly outdoor event features hands-on activities, storytelling and concerts on the main stage, and more.

When: February 3 and 4, 2023

Time: 3 to 8 pm (Friday), 12 to 8 pm (Saturday)

Where: Jack Poole Plaza – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Western Canada’s biggest comedy festival is returning to stages all over Vancouver this winter, and it’s bringing in a bunch of huge stars to join the party.

Just For Laughs VANCOUVER in association with Sirius XM will take place from February 16 to 25, and fans of all things funny will have lots to enjoy over the 10 hilarious days. There will be star-powered stand-up, podcasts, improv and sketch, and more.

When: February 16 to 25, 2023

Time: Various showtimes

Where: Multiple venues across Vancouver

Tickets: On sale at jflvancouver.com

What: Vancouver Winter Pride Festival’s Unicorn Disco, happening on Saturday, February 18, will feature RuPaul’s Drag Race reigning queen Willow Pill and the snack herself, Kornbread, at Enso Nightclub.

The highly anticipated event is part of the second annual Winter Pride Fest, a celebration of the intersections of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community happening from February 18 to 26 at venues across the city.

When: February 18, 2023

Time: 8 pm to 2 am

Where: Enso Event Centre – 750 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $42.98, plus Meet and Greet and VIP options. Purchase online

What: Love Story: Taylor Swift Party is taking over the Rickshaw Theatre on Saturday, February 4.

You can now “Shake It Off” to Swift’s greatest hits, thanks to UP Dance Party Co. which has organized similar shindigs across the country.

When: February 4, 2023

Time: Doors at 10 pm

Where: Rickshaw Theatre – 254 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $18 general admission, purchase online

What: Calling all whimsical winter lovers! The Robson Square Ice Rink has reopened for the season. Skating is free for all ages for those who bring their own skates. Those without skates can rent them on-site for a fee, and helmets are mandatory for anyone under the age of 12.

The rink has an indoor skate rental, a cafe area, and an outdoor patio with heaters.

When: Open daily until the end of the season

Time: 9 am to 9 pm (Sunday to Thursday), 9 am to 11 pm (Friday and Saturday. Holiday hours vary

Where: Robson Square — 800 Robson Street, Vancouver, beneath Robson Street and Howe Street

Cost: Free for all ages if you bring your own skates. (Skate rentals are $5, and rentals end 30 minutes before closing time.)

What: Mansion Nightclub at Paradox Hotel Vancouver is hosting a huge Super Sunday Watch Party on February 12 starting at 2 pm. Cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs or the Philadelphia Eagles, or just tune in for all the epic commercials, in one of Downtown Vancouver’s finest venues. Oh, and have we mentioned the all-you-can-eat menu yet?

Chow down on chicken wings, in-house smoked brisket sliders, loaded nachos, and buffalo boneless fried chicken. There will even be a build-your-own hot dog station.

When: February 12, 2023

Time: Doors open at 2 pm, Game starts at 3:30 pm

Where: Mansion Nightclub — 1161 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $30 plus fees via Eventbrite

What: Over the Lunar New Year period, FlyOver Canada at the Canada Place pier in downtown Vancouver is featuring “Soar Over Taiwan,” a showcase of some of the island nation’s most iconic vistas and sites.

The immersive flight ride takes passengers along the waters near Green Island, above the famous Yanshui Beehive Fireworks Festival, past tea farms, and into the heart of Taipei — over the iconic Taipei 101 skyscraper. You can also enjoy Taiwan-inspired food and drinks at the Flying Whale Waterfront Cafe and add your wish to the hong bao tree.

When: Now until February 12, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Available on-site or online. Booking online beforehand is advised.

What: Rockband Karaoke is a free event presented by Bonus Stage that features a massive 1,400-song catalogue to choose from.

Singers and gamers of all skill levels are welcome to dive into the Rockband catalogue full of hits from the 1960s to 2010s. Genres include Classic Rock, Metal, Hip Hop, Reggae, Country, Pop and more.

When: February 4, 2023

Time: Pre-registration at 5:45 pm, event from 6 to 9:30 pm

Where: The Rec Room at The Amazing Brentwood – 1920 Willingdon Avenue #Unit 2106, Burnaby

Admission: Free, register online

What: FAN EXPO Vancouver, one of BC’s largest pop-culture events, returns to the Vancouver Convention Centre from February 18 to 20. The annual event brings together tens of thousands of people ranging from comic book fans, cosplay lovers, sci-fi, horror and anime aficionados, and gaming fanatics, to name a few.

Plus, there are family-friendly experiences and huge celebrities to meet as well!

When: February 18 to 20, 2023

Time: 10 am to 7 pm (Saturday), 10 am to 5 pm (Sunday and Monday)

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre, West Building, Halls B And C — 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Until the end of winter, skaters of all ages can glide on the approximately 12,000 sq ft surface daily from 1 to 8 pm. And fun can be had no matter the weather, as a retractable roof covers the Shipyards Skate Plaza.

Skaters can either bring their own skates or rent a pair of skates on-site, although quantities are limited. Helmets and skating aids are free, with the former being mandatory for skaters under the age of 12.

When: Daily until the end of winter

Time: 1 to 8 pm

Where: The Shipyards Commons, North Vancouver

Admission: FREE, skate rentals are available at a cost of $7 for adults and $5 for children (quantities are limited)

Celebrate Black History Month

What: Coquitlam Heritage hosts its fourth annual Black History Month Family Day. Guests will hear live music from a variety of African musical traditions and styles, discover booths from community partners, and try African-inspired treats

The free, all-ages event will also feature face painting, balloon animals, and selfie opportunities with a princess.

When: February 18, 2023

Time: 12 to 3 pm

Where: Victoria Community Hall – 3435 Victoria Drive, Coquitlam

Cost: Free

What: Surrey Archives hosts guest speaker Yasin Kiraga Misago, president of the African Descent Society of BC for a free virtual presentation. During the one-hour talk, Misago will explore BC.’s early history of African descent, which dates back to 1858, as well as discuss Surrey’s African diaspora story.

When: February 9, 2023

Time: 6:30 to 7:30 pm

Where: Online via Microsoft Teams

Cost: Free, advance registration required

What: Songs of Freedom, a celebration of Black music and culture at Christ Church Cathedral. The eleventh annual concert in honour of Black History Month features special guests Louise Rose and Khari Wendell McClelland and hosts Marcus Mosely and the Marcus Mosely Ensemble.

When: February 4, 2023

Time: 7:30 to 10 pm

Where: Christ Church Cathedral – 690 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Cost: $42 plus GST and Fees. Purchase online

What: As We Rise is an exhibition organized by Aperture and curated by Elliott Ramsey. The photography exhibit at The Polygon Gallery showcases more than 100 photographs from the Wedge Collection, Canada’s largest privately owned collection committed to championing Black artists.

Discover images chosen from Aperture’s recently published book of the same name, including photographs from African diasporic culture from both sides of the Atlantic.

When: Wednesday to Sunday from February 24 to May 14, 2023

Time: 10 am to 5 pm (open until 8 pm on Thursdays)

Where: The Polygon Gallery – 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

Admission: By donation

What: The Chan Centre EXP welcomes acclaimed artists Saul Williams, Moor Mother, and Irreversible Entanglements for an exploration of Black Futures. The collaborative concert will interweave Afrofuturist currents within a continuum of Black music.

When: February 25, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Chan Shun Concert Hall at Chan Centre for the Performing Arts – 6265 Crescent Road, Vancouver

Cost: $13.50-$50, purchase online

What: VIFF Centre presents a month of movies shining a spotlight on Black film, Black film artists, Black thinkers, and activists.

This year’s Black History Month programming includes two series: Icons, which celebrates the accomplishments of American movie stars like Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Angela Bassett, and Chadwick Boseman; and Dispatches, which focuses on documentaries, ideas, and social justice.

When: Various dates from February 1 to 28, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: VIFF Centre – 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $10 for students and accessible pricing, $13 for seniors, and $15 for adults. 3-pack of tickets available for $27-$30. Purchase online

Cheer on the home teams

What: The Canucks continue their NHL season in February with home games against the Detroit Red Wings on February 13, New York Rangers on February 15, Philadelphia Flyers on February 18, and Boston Bruins on February 25.

Plus, don’t miss this month’s theme nights of Black History Month on February 13.

When: February 13, 15, 18 and 25, 2023

Time: 7 pm (February 13, 15, 18), 4 pm (February 25)

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Vancouver Giants presents CHL action at the Langley Events Centre all month long, with games including Kamloops Blazers on February 4, Saskatoon Blades on February 18, and Everett Silvertips on February 25.

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200th Street, Langley

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: The Vancouver Warriors continue the National Lacrosse League season at Rogers Arena with a February 4 matchup against the Saskatchewan Rush and a February 17 home game against Calgary Roughnecks.

Plus don’t miss this month’s theme night of Wrestling Night on February 4 with a variety of special guests.

When: February 4 and 17, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Abbotsford Canucks are back on the ice in February with home games against the Tuscon Roadrunners on February 10 and 11 and San Jose Barracudas on February 18 and 20.

When: February 10, 11, 18 and 20, 2023

Time: 7 pm (February 10, 11, 18), 2 pm (February 20)

Where: Abbotsford Centre – 33800 King Road, Abbotsford

Cost: Various, purchase online

Happy Valentine’s Day

What: Love Lights is back at Capilano Suspension Bridge from February 3 to 26, with Valentine’s-themed lights transforming the park. Bring your loved ones to enjoy the glow of the suspension bridge, Treetops Adventure, and the Cliffwalk’s Arc de Lumina, plus special activities for romantics of all ages.

On weekends throughout February, guests can visit with the Raptors Ridge Birds of Prey and enjoy live music in the park. You can even enter for a chance to win a two-night stay at Cathedral Mountain Lodge in the Canadian Rockies.

When: February 3 to 26, 2023

Time: 10 am to 8 pm

Where: Capilano Suspension Bridge Park – 3735 Capilano Road, North Vancouver

Tickets: Available online

What: One of the city’s most unique date experiences is back in time for Valentine’s.

Nights at the Aquarium, the exclusive dining experience at the Vancouver Aquarium, is happening on Saturday, February 11, and Tuesday, February 14. The popular event offers guests a chance to dine among the over 65,000 animals at the aquarium. And yes, solo diners are welcome to join the fun.

When: February 11 and 14, 2023

Time: 7 to 10 pm

Where: Vancouver Aquarium – 845 Avison Way, Vancouver

Tickets: From $150 per person ($120 for members), purchase online

What: Fever’s “Candlelight” is celebrating Valentine’s Day with a pair of romantic concerts this month. Rediscover heartwarming music performed by a string quartet part of the Listeso group. The program includes music from Breakfast at Tiffany’s, Titanic, Romeo and Juliet, and more.

When: February 11 and 14, 2023

Time: 6:30 pm and 8:30 pm

Where: Kerrisdale Presbyterian Church – 2733 West 41st Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: Starting at $30, purchase online

What: The Improv Centre on Granville Island kicks off its Valentine’s celebration with Single, Not Single. Whether you’re flying solo, in a dynamic duo, throupled or none of the above, you’ll enjoy the comedians’ exploration of the ups and downs of relationships and singlehood.

When: Every Friday and Saturday from February 3 to 25, 2023

Time: 9:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre — 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $25 to $32, purchase online

Valentine’s Comedy with Jokers Canada at The Roxy and The Rec Room

What: Jokers Canada is a travelling comedy club that showcases professional and hilarious stand-ups all over Vancouver. Laugh your way into love with special Valentine’s Day comedy shows at The Roxy and The Rec Room.

Featuring acclaimed comics that have performed at Just For Laughs and Winnipeg Comedy Festival, on CW and the CBC, and more.

When: February 14, 2023

Time: Doors 7 pm, Show 8 pm (The Roxy), Doors 6 pm, Show 7 pm (The Rec Room)

Where: The Roxy Cabaret – 932 Granville Street Vancouver | The Rec Room at The Amazing Brentwood – 1920 Willingdon Avenue #Unit 2106, Burnaby

Cost: $20 plus fees in advance, purchase online for The Roxy and The Rec Room

Bon Appetit

What: Dine Out Vancouver is back for its 21st year, bringing with it a crowded calendar of food events with top-notch restaurants, bars, breweries, and more.

Taking place until February 5, 2023, the popular annual fest (Canada’s largest food and drink festival) features hundreds of restaurants, each offering multi-course dinners at affordable, fixed-price points.

When: Now until February 5, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Participating restaurants in Vancouver. See the full list online

What: The Foodie Virtual Market, hosted by Got Craft Market, will highlight dozens of local food and drink vendors for a special Valentine’s Day edition.

Taking place from Thursday, February 2 to Sunday, February 5, the Foodie Virtual Market will give attendees a chance to shop from vendors selling everything from baked goods to frozen foods to essential pantry items, all through an online portal.

When: February 2 to 5, 2023

Time: 24/7

Where: Online

What: Better bring your appetite because Tacofino has announced the return of their popular Brewery Dinner Series every month until April 2023. Tacofino chefs Daniel Carranco and Jamie Cholack are collaborating with acclaimed local breweries on a curated five-course menu, with accompanying beer (and cocktail) pairings.

The upcoming lineup of breweries taking part in the Dinner Series includes:

Strathcona Beer Company – Thursday, February 23

Yellow Dog Beverage Co. – Thursday, March 30

Tofino Brewing Company – Thursday, April 27

When: Last Thursday of each month until April 2023

Time: 7 to 10 pm

Where: All events take place at Tacofino Ocho — 8 E 5th Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: $60 per person, purchase online

What: The annual celebration of all things fries, cheese, gravy, and more will take place in cities across Canada from February 1 to 14. Poutine fans can head to the restaurants to try each dish or order delivery through DoorDash.

Participants can also head to the La Poutine Week website to vote for their favourite creation, helping promote local restaurants and sharing their cheesy experiences with others.

When: February 1 to 14, 2023

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Vancouver. See the list online.

What: H Tasting Lounge’s enchanting winter patio, located at The Westin Bayshore Vancouver. Winterlust offers an opportunity to chill out in the magical snow globes and soak in the winter vibes as well as enjoy festive cocktails.

Folks can look forward to enjoying heated Alpine-inspired domes decked out with cozy decor this year. Each dome is 8’-by-8′ and boasts panoramic glass panelling.

When: Now through March 2023

Time: Various times

Where: H Tasting Lounge — 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver

Reservations: Online

Enjoy the arts

What: The third annual VMF Winter Arts is transforming public spaces across downtown Vancouver into interactive, open-air galleries featuring augmented reality (AR) art and lights. The popular event also features a variety of exciting festivities and happenings to add to your seasonal schedule.

When: February 16 to 26, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free and ticketed events

What: Vancouver is home to some of the world’s top comedy talent. Our acclaimed local comics have performed on late-night shows, toured across North America, won Juno Awards, and have their own specials air on Netflix, CBC, CTV, and more.

Fans of homegrown comedians will want to get tickets for Just For Laughs Vancouver, happening from February 16 to 25 at venues all over the city.

When: February 16 to 25, 2023

Time: Various showtimes

Where: Multiple venues across Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices. Purchase online at jflvancouver.com

What: Jazz Impresario Cory Weeds and Tim Reinert of Infidels Jazz team up to present a weekend-long celebration of emerging artists at the Shadbolt Centre for the Arts. Featuring acts such as alto saxophonist Jesse Davis with The Spike Wilner Trio, pianist Miki Yamanaka, and Lezlie Harrison & her group.

When: February 4 and 5, 2023

Time: All Day

Where: Shadbolt Centre for the Arts – 6450 Deer Lake Ave, Burnaby

Tickets: $45-$60, plus weekend pass available. Purchase online

What: Award-winning Canadian Soprano Measha Brueggergosman-Lee joins the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra for a performance of Berlioz’s La mort de Cléopâtre. The event will also feature Beethoven’s Leonore Overture No. 3 and Hungarian composer Béla Bartók’s Concerto for Orchestra.

When: February 17 and 18, 2023

Time: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm

Where: Orpheum Theatre — 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Tickets: From $29.52, purchase online

What: Arts Club Theatre, in collaboration with Bard on the Beach Shakespeare Festival and Realwheels Theatre, presents Teenage Dick. This acclaimed Shakespeare adaptation explores disability, power, and perception through the experiences of teenage Richard Gloucester. Will winning the Roseland High School presidential race satisfy his hunger for popularity?

When: February 9 to March 5, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Newmont Stage at BMO Theatre Centre – 162 West 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: From $25, purchase online

What: A rising Canadian comedy star with over half a billion worldwide views on TikTok is bringing his new tour to Vancouver next month.

Andrew Packer’s Ice Ice Baby Tour is happening at The MOTN comedy club in East Vancouver. The chilly comedy tour name refers to the popular ice-smashing TikTok reaction videos that Packer is known for.

When: February 15, 2023

Time: Doors at 7 pm, show at 8 pm

Where: The MOTN – 1826 Triumph Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $20 plus fees, purchase online

Eat fresh with farmers’ markets

What: Visitors will find over 85 farms and producers and a selection of food and coffee trucks. Shop for fruits and veggies, eggs and dairy, meat, prepared food, craft beverages, craft items, and more.

When: Every Saturday until March 25, 2023

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: 50 E 30th Ave and Ontario St, Vancouver

What: With over 35 farms and producers, the Hastings Park Winter Farmers Market makes it easy to keep meals farm-to-table. Highlights of the weekly event are winter produce, artisanal cheeses, bread, craft alcohol, treats, and delicious food truck offerings.

When: Every Sunday until April 30, 2023

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Hastings Park – 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

What: You can shop at the Granville Island Public Market year-round. It’s indoors, so it’s a great option on a rainy day. This place is loved by locals and tourists alike. Shop for all your basics and extras here and grab lunch from some of the city’s best eats.

When: Every day

Time: 9 am to 6 pm

Where: Granville Island – 1661 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

What: Established in 2008, the Port Moody Winter Farmers’ Market began as a bi-weekly market in the lobby and courtyard of the Port Moody Rec Centre. Now a weekly market, shoppers can stop by every Sunday for local BC produce, artisan crafts, and delicious baked goods. There will also be live music and hot coffee and food to enjoy.

When: Every Sunday until April 2023

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Port Moody Recreation Complex – 300 Ioco Rd, Port Moody