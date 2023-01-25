Wine and dine for Valentine's at the Vancouver Aquarium next month

One of the city’s most unique date experiences is back in time for Valentine’s next month.

Nights at the Aquarium, the exclusive dining experience at the Vancouver Aquarium, is happening on Saturday, February 11, and Tuesday, February 14.

The popular event offers guests a chance to dine among the over 65,000 animals at the aquarium. And yes, solo diners are welcome to join the fun.

Guests will be able to enjoy a three-course meal prepared by the aquarium’s culinary team. There is also an option to upgrade to sparking wine.

The mouth-watering menu includes Aburi albacore, braised beef short rib, or cast iron seared sablefish. Make sure you save room for dessert, which is chocolate and roasted banana ganache tart.

You’re also invited to explore the aquarium before and after your meal, making the evening a cool chance to observe the tanks of sea creatures during the aquarium’s after-dark hours.

Get up close with African penguins and then meet the aquarium’s interpretive team who will share some of the animals’ intimate behaviours.

All guests will also receive a complimentary photo to commemorate their special evening at the aquarium.

When: February 11 and 14, 2023

Time: 7 to 10 pm

Where: Vancouver Aquarium – 845 Avison Way, Vancouver

Tickets: From $150 per person ($120 for members), purchase online

With files from Daryn Wright