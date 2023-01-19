Huge lineup of music stars coming to Vancouver for a free festival next month

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Some of Canada’s biggest musicians are coming to Vancouver next month for a free festival celebrating the ocean, and you can see them perform live at Jack Poole Plaza.

The Fifth International Marine Protected Areas Congress (IMPAC5) is hosting the first Ocean Festival on Friday, February 3, and Saturday, February 4.

The family-friendly outdoor event features hands-on activities, storytelling and concerts on the main stage, and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IMPAC5Canada (@impac5canada)

IMPAC5 is a global forum that brings conservation professionals and decision-makers together in Vancouver from February 3 to 9 to chart a course for future ocean protection.

The new outdoor festival kicks off on Friday night with free performances by Old Soul Rebel, Delhi 2 Dublin, and Alan Doyle.

Saturday will treat music fans and nature lovers to a can’t-miss lineup of artists including Storytelling of the Orca Chief by Roy Henry Vickers, musical performance by the Chinook SongCatchers, The Wilds, Danny Michel, Yves Lambert Quartet, and The Boom Booms with Ta’Kaiya Blaney in the afternoon.

Make sure you stick around on Saturday evening as Ocean Festival will feature Ruby Waters, Shad, Steven Page, and The Beaches on the main stage.

Naden Band of the Royal Canadian Navy will also entertain guests on both days.

There will also be a variety of on-site plaza activities presented by the Canadian Ocean Literacy Coalition, the Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society, the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, Parks Canada, and more.

Attendees can explore the Sacred Journey Traveling Exhibit and discover how the Tribal Canoe Journeys have helped revitalize Indigenous culture, community healing, and youth empowerment on the Pacific Northwest Coast.

Guests of all ages can also visit the Water Rangers tent to learn how water quality data is collected through easy-to-use scientific equipment and fun experiments.

Other highlights of the Ocean Festival include a Giant Pacific Octopus art installation, an interactive ocean-floor map, a kid’s art zone, and a Build-A-Whale activity.

Nearly all activities will be covered and heated, including a viewing tent near the main stage. There will also be a number of food trucks onsite during the event.

When: February 3 and 4, 2023

Time: 3 to 8 pm (Friday), 12 to 8 pm (Saturday)

Where: Jack Poole Plaza – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Cost: Free