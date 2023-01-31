RuPaul's Drag Race stars are coming to Vancouver Winter Pride Festival in February

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

One of the biggest dance parties of the season just got hotter with the addition of two huge drag superstars.

Vancouver Winter Pride Festival’s Unicorn Disco, happening on Saturday, February 18, will feature RuPaul’s Drag Race reigning queen Willow Pill and the snack herself, Kornbread at Enso Nightclub.

The highly anticipated event is part of the second annual Winter Pride Fest, a celebration of the intersections of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community happening from February 18 to 26 at venues across the city.

The Unicorn Disco kicks off Winter Pride with a glittery dance party featuring a lineup of international and local drag talent, vogue performers and DJs.

Willow Pill is the Season 14 winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race and is also the first openly transgender person to win a regular season of RuPaul’s Drag Race in the US.

Kornbread Jeté is Season 14’s Miss Congeniality and appeared in the 2022 film Hocus Pocus 2 alongside fellow Drag Race alumni Ginger Minj and Kahmora Hall.

Unicorn Disco is also showcasing local drag artists Batty B. Banks and Bo Dyp, burlesque by Virago Nation and music by DJs Softieshan, Paisley Eva, KG Fresh and AGS.

Make sure to dress to impress for a chance to win big in the annual Unicorn Costume Contest. There is $600 worth of prizes from local businesses to be won, including the Most Colourful, Most Blessed Blessing, and the Horniest Horn.

If you’re looking for a last-minute piece to perfect your outfit, unicorns can craft their own horn at the Unicorn Crafting Station at Enso Nightclub.

Vancouver Winter Pride Festival is also inviting guests who would like a low-stimulation environment to enjoy the many Unicorn Disco activities with quiet music and house lights on from 8 to 9 pm.

When: February 18, 2023

Time: 8 pm to 2 am

Where: Enso Event Centre – 750 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $42.98, plus Meet and Greet and VIP options. Purchase online

