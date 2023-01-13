A free Japanese Setsubun outdoor festival is happening in Vancouver next month

The relentless rain in Vancouver this week has got many locals looking forward to the start of spring.

An outdoor Japanese festival happening next month will help bring the new season feeling a little closer to those needing some “yorokobi” in their life.

Powell Street Festival Society is hosting the new Setsubun festival at Oppenheimer Park on Sunday, February 5. The free event will feature live performances, a community meal, and more.

Setsubun, which translates to “seasonal division,” refers to the day just before the first day of spring in the traditional Japanese calendar. Celebrations on the eve of Risshun traditionally include throwing roasted soybeans to ward off evil spirits and eating roasted soybeans to bring good luck for the year.

The new outdoor festival takes place from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm and is highlighted by ceremonial Taiko drumming and a Sacred Fire in collaboration with elder Veronica.

Attendees will also enjoy a Paueru Mashup lesson and community dance led by Vancouver-based Company 605,

A shared community meal of Japanese Curry Rice and hot apple cider will also be served during the free event.

When: February 5, 2023

Time: 11:30 am to 2:30 pm

Where: Oppenheimer Park – 400 Powell Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

