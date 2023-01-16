Canadian TikTok star bringing new comedy tour to Vancouver next month

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

A rising Canadian comedy star with over half a billion worldwide views on TikTok is bringing his new tour to Vancouver next month.

Andrew Packer’s Ice Ice Baby Tour is happening at Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at The MOTN comedy club in East Vancouver.

The chilly comedy tour name refers to the popular ice-smashing TikTok reaction videos that Packer is renowned for.

Special guests for the Ice Ice Baby Tour stop in Vancouver include Sean McDonnell (HOT TAKE comedy show) and Ola Dada (Canada’s Got Talent semi-finalist).

The Toronto-born Packer was a finalist in the 40th Annual Seattle International Comedy Competition and the winner of “Best Overall Performance” at the Cleveland Comedy Festival. He is also the creator of MAN NEWS on TikTok.

Packer is the co-creator of the EH Comedy Tour and has toured over 15 countries. His performances at festivals such as Just For Laughs Toronto and the Edinburgh International Fringe Festival have helped him gain a following of over 2.8 million followers on TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram.

The Just For Laughs Vancouver alum will also perform in Chilliwack on February 16, Squamish on February 17, and Whistler on February 18.

When: February 15, 2023

Time: Doors at 7 pm, show at 8 pm

Where: The MOTN – 1826 Triumph Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $20 plus fees, purchase online.