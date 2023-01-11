Dine Out Vancouver: All the 2023 participating restaurants revealed

January might not be everyone’s top month, but for foodies in Vancouver, it’s certainly a time to celebrate. It’s during the first calendar month of the year that we see some sweet community celebrations return, and also, it’s the month the beloved Dine Out Vancouver festival kicks off.

That’s right, it’s almost time for the delicious celebration to launch for its 21st year, bringing with it a crowded calendar of food events with top-notch restaurants, bars, breweries, and more.

Taking place from January 20 to February 5, 2023, the popular annual fest typically features hundreds of restaurants, each offering multi-course dinners at affordable, fixed-price points.

Now, additional details have been revealed about the deliciousness we can expect from Canada’s largest food and drink event: the participating restaurant list.

Check out this list of all the Dine Out Vancouver 2023 restaurants to head to during the event.

16 West Restaurant

1927 Lobby Lounge at Rosewood Hotel Georgia

1931 Gallery Bistro

75 West Coast Grill

A.BENTO

Acqua Restaurant and Bar

Addah

Afghan Kitchen South Surrey

Afuri Ramen & Dumpling Richmond

Afuri Ramen and Dumplings

Agra Tandoori

Al Porto Ristorante

Alimentaria Mexicana

Alouette Bistro

Alphabet City / Bingo Taco

Ancora False Creek

Ancora Waterfront Dining and Patio Ambleside

Archer Dining

Arike

Arms Reach Bistro Reach

Ask for Luigi

Atlas Steak + Fish

Atlas Steak + Fish Burnaby

Autostrada Downtown

Autostrada Main Street

Autostrada Vancouver House

Bacaro

Bacchus Restaurant & Lounge

Baci A Taste of Italy

Ban Chok Dee – Maple Ridge

Banana Leaf Broadway

Banana Leaf in Kitsilano

Banana Leaf on Davie

Banana Leaf on Robson

Banter Room

Bar Gobo

Barneys on Granville

Bayside Lounge

BC Kitchen

Belgard Kitchen

Bellaggio Cafe

Bells & Whistles Dunbar

Bells & Whistles Fraser

Bin 4 Burger Lounge- Burnaby

Bin 4 Burger Lounge- South Granville

Bistro Sakana

Bistro Verde Nordstrom

Black+Blue

Blue canoe waterfront restaurant

Bombay Kitchen and Bar – South Granville

Bombay Kitchen and Bar Commercial

Bombay Masala Indian Restaurant

Bonta Italian Ristorante

Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar

Brassfish Tavern + Kitchen

Bravo Cucina Ristorante

Britannia Brewing Co

Britannia Brewing Steveston

Brix & Mortar

Bruno Restaurant

Bufala Edgemont

Bufala Kerrisdale

Burdock & Co

Burnaby Mountain Clubhouse

Cactus Club Cafe Abbotsford

Cactus Club Cafe Ash

Cactus Club Cafe Bentall

Cactus Club Cafe Coal Harbour

Cactus Club Cafe Coquitlam

Cactus Club Cafe English Bay

Cactus Club Cafe Langley

Cactus Club Cafe North Burnaby

Cactus Club Cafe North Vancouver

Cactus Club Cafe Park Royal

Cactus Club Cafe Richmond Centre

Cactus Club Cafe Scott Road

Cactus Club Cafe Southpoint

Cactus Club Cafe Station Square

Cactus Club Cafe West Broadway

Cactus Club Cafe Yaletown

Cactus Club Cafe Byrne Road

Café One

Cantina Norte

Capo and The Spritz

Cardero’s Restaurant

Carlino Restaurant

Carthage Cafe

Casa Mia Neighborhood Cucina & Mercato

Cask Whisky Vault

Catch Kitchen + Bar

CAVU kitchen bar

Cazba Restaurant

Chambar Restaurant

Charcoal & Woodz at the Holiday Inn & Suites

Chewies Oyster Bar – Coal Harbour

Chewies Oyster Bar – Kitsilano

Chi Vegan

Chickpea

Chop Steakhouse & Bar

Cibo Trattoria

Cincin Ristorante and Bar

Claudio’s Ristorante

Clough Club

Coast Restaurant

Collective Goods Bistro & Grocer

Community Taps + Pizza

CRAFT Beer Market

CRAFT Beer Market (False Creek)

Cuchillo

C|Prime Modern Italian Steak & Wine

D/6 Bar & Lounge

Delara Restaurant

Di Beppe

District Bar Restaurant

Diva at the Met

Dockside Restaurant

Donnellan’s Irish Pub

Earls Ambleside Beach

Earls Fir St.

Earls Grandview Corners

Earls Guildford

Earls Langley

Earls Lansdowne

Earls Poco

Earls Robson

Earls Station Square

Earls Yaletown

East is East – Chai Lounge

East is East – Silkn’Spice

el Santo

Ember Kitchen

Espana

Fable Diner

Fable Diner & Bar

Fable Kitchen

Fanny Bay Oyster Bar

Farina A Legna

Farmhouse

Feast The Neighbourhood Table

Fiorino

Fishworks

Five Roads Brewing Co.

Five Sails

Flying Beaver Bar & Grill

Flying Pig Olympic Village

Flying Pig Yaletown

Forage Restaurant

Forecast Coffee

Four Olives Restaurant

Frankie’s Italian Restaurant

Freebird Table & Bar

Gastronomy

Gino’s Restaurant

Glass House Estate Winery

Glowbal

Good Dogs Plant Foods

Grace of India

Gurkha Himalayan Kitchen

Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ – Richmond

Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ – Vancouver

Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ – West Broadway

H Tasting Lounge

H2 Kitchen + Bar

Harold’s Kitchen & Bar

Hart House Restaurant

Haven Kitchen + Bar

Hawksworth Restaurant

Hendricks Resto-Lounge

Honey Salt

Hotpot Palace

Hydra Estiatorio & Wine Bar

Ignite Pizzeria

Impostori trattoria

Italian Kitchen

Izakaya Gon’s

Jamjar Canteen Commercial Dr

Jamoneria by ARC

Jess Restaurant

Joe Fortes Seafood & Chop House

Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba – Brentwood

Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba – Downtown

Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba – Kerrisdale

Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba – Lougheed Town Centre

Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba – Metrotown

La Taqueria Food Truck

Ladurée Vancouver

Las Margaritas Restaurant

Lift Bar and Grill

Little Mexico Cantina

Liuyishou Hot Pot – Robson

Lucha Libre Taqueria

Lucky Taco

Maenam Thai Restaurant

Mahony’s Tavern False Creek

Mangos Kitchen Bar

Marcello Ristorante &Pizzeria

Marché Mon Pitou

Marias Taverna

Match Eatery & Public House

Max’s Restaurant – Cuisine of the Philippines

Meet Oyster

Menya Itto

Mila

Milestones Coquitlam

Milestones Guildford

Milestones Langley

Milestones Southpoint

Milestones Tsawwassen

Milestone’s Park Royal

Milltown Bar and Grill

Minami Yaletown

Mintara on Burnaby Mountain

MIXT Lobby Lounge

Monarca

Monkey 9 Brewing

Mordimi Bite of Italy x Luppolo Brewing Company

Mosaic Grille and Bar

Moxies Richmond

Moxies, Davie Street

Moxies, Langley

Nana’s Green Tea

Nightshade Restaurant

Notch8

NOX

Nuba Gastown

Nuba Mount Pleasant

Nuba restaurant Kitsilano

Nuba Yaletown

O’Hare’s GastroPub & Liquor Store

Oceans 999 at the Pan Pacific Vancouver

Old Bird

Old Spaghetti Factory

Ophelia

Osita

P2B Bistro & Bar

Pacific Poke – Burnaby

Pacific Poke – Cambie

Pacific Poke – Commercial

Pacific Poke – Kitsilano

Pacific Poke – Main Street

Pacific Poke – Surrey

Pacifico Pizzeria & Ristorante

Palate Kitchen

Papi’s Seafood and Oyster Bar

Passaparola Burrata Bar

Pat Quinn’s Restaurant & Bar

Paul Bakery, Cafe and Restaurant

Pepino’s Spaghetti House

Pho Den

Pier 7 Restaurant + Bar

Pizzeria Farina

Pizzeria Spacca Napoli

Poor Italian Ristorante

Portobello Restaurant

Potluck Hawker Eatery

Pourhouse Restaurant

Prestons Restaurant + Lounge Vancouver

Provence Marinaside

Restaurant Yugo

Riley’s

RiverHouse Restaurant and Pub

Riverway Clubhouse

Robba da Matti Gastown

Robba da Matti Kitsilano

Robba da Matti West End

Robba da Matti Yaletown

Rocky Mountain Flatbread – Main Street

ROMER’S – Kitsilano

ROMER’S – Port Moody

ROMER’S – River District

Ruex Cafe and Bar

RV’s Butter Kitchen

S+L Kitchen & Bar Langley

S+L Kitchen & Bar South Surrey

Saba Foods Yemeni Restaurant & Sweets

Saiwoo

Salmon n’ Bannock Bistro Ltd.

Say Mercy!

Seahouse restaurant

Seaside Provisions

Seasons in The Park

Shamrock Bar & Grill

Shaughnessy Restaurant

Showcase Restaurant & Bar

Sing Sing Beer Bar

Smith’s of Gastown

Smitty’s Oyster House Main Street

Smoke and Bones BBQ

Stanley Park Brewpub

Stanley’s Bar & Grill

Steveston Seafood House

Stock and Supply

Sula Indian Restaurant Commercial Drive

Sula Indian Restaurant Main Street

Sushi Aboard

Sushimaro Japanese Restaurant

Sylvia Restaurant & Lounge

Tap & Barre Olympic Village

Tap & Barrel Bridges

Tap & Barrel Convention Centre

Tap & Barrel Shipyards

Tap & Barrel South Surrey

Tatta Chulha

Tavern on the Green

Tendon Kohaku – Brentwood

Tendon Kohaku – Downtown

Tendon Kohaku – Metrotown

The Acorn

The Arbor

The Beach House

The Boathouse Restaurant – Kitsilano

The Boathouse Restaurant – New Westminster

The Boathouse Restaurant – Port Moody

The Boathouse Restaurant – Whiterock

The Butcher & Bullock Public House

The Canadian Brewhouse

The Cannibal Cafe

The Fort Pub and Grill

The French Table Bistro

The Greek by Anatoli

The Italian Osteria & Cheesebar

The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Abbotsford

The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Alberni

The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Burnaby

The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Coquitlam

The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Dunsmuir

The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Granville Island

The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Langley

The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Maple Ridge

The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Morgan Creek

The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Park Royal

The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Richmond South

The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Scott Road

The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Yaletown

The Kitchen Dada Sushi Bar & Grill

The Living Room at Hotel Belmont

The Lobby Restaurant

The Lodge Steakhouse

The Mackenzie Room

The Rail and River Bistro

The Raven

The Sandbar Restaurant

The shoestring cafe

The Teahouse Restaurant

The Three Brits Public House

The Vancouver Fish Company

The Victor

The Village Taphouse

The Wild Fig

Time and Place

Top of Vancouver Revolving Restaurant

Torafuku

Trattoria Burnaby

Trattoria Kitsilano

Trattoria Park Royal

Tutto Restaurant & Bar

Vij’s

VV Tapas Lounge

Water St. Cafe – 2nd Floor Gastown

WestOak Restaurant

Winston

Yokohama Teppanyaki and Sushi Bar

Yuu Japanese Tapas

Zaatar Zei

Zarak by Afghan Kitchen

Zubu Ramen Kerrisdale

Zubu Ramen Metrotown

Zubu Ramen Park Royal