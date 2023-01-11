Dine Out Vancouver: All the 2023 participating restaurants revealed
January might not be everyone’s top month, but for foodies in Vancouver, it’s certainly a time to celebrate. It’s during the first calendar month of the year that we see some sweet community celebrations return, and also, it’s the month the beloved Dine Out Vancouver festival kicks off.
That’s right, it’s almost time for the delicious celebration to launch for its 21st year, bringing with it a crowded calendar of food events with top-notch restaurants, bars, breweries, and more.
Taking place from January 20 to February 5, 2023, the popular annual fest typically features hundreds of restaurants, each offering multi-course dinners at affordable, fixed-price points.
Now, additional details have been revealed about the deliciousness we can expect from Canada’s largest food and drink event: the participating restaurant list.
Check out this list of all the Dine Out Vancouver 2023 restaurants to head to during the event.
- 16 West Restaurant
- 1927 Lobby Lounge at Rosewood Hotel Georgia
- 1931 Gallery Bistro
- 75 West Coast Grill
- A.BENTO
- Acqua Restaurant and Bar
- Addah
- Afghan Kitchen South Surrey
- Afuri Ramen & Dumpling Richmond
- Afuri Ramen and Dumplings
- Agra Tandoori
- Al Porto Ristorante
- Alimentaria Mexicana
- Alouette Bistro
- Alphabet City / Bingo Taco
- Ancora False Creek
- Ancora Waterfront Dining and Patio Ambleside
- Archer Dining
- Arike
- Arms Reach Bistro Reach
- Ask for Luigi
- Atlas Steak + Fish
- Atlas Steak + Fish Burnaby
- Autostrada Downtown
- Autostrada Main Street
- Autostrada Vancouver House
- Bacaro
- Bacchus Restaurant & Lounge
- Baci A Taste of Italy
- Ban Chok Dee – Maple Ridge
- Banana Leaf Broadway
- Banana Leaf in Kitsilano
- Banana Leaf on Davie
- Banana Leaf on Robson
- Banter Room
- Bar Gobo
- Barneys on Granville
- Bayside Lounge
- BC Kitchen
- Belgard Kitchen
- Bellaggio Cafe
- Bells & Whistles Dunbar
- Bells & Whistles Fraser
- Bin 4 Burger Lounge- Burnaby
- Bin 4 Burger Lounge- South Granville
- Bistro Sakana
- Bistro Verde Nordstrom
- Black+Blue
- Blue canoe waterfront restaurant
- Bombay Kitchen and Bar – South Granville
- Bombay Kitchen and Bar Commercial
- Bombay Masala Indian Restaurant
- Bonta Italian Ristorante
- Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar
- Brassfish Tavern + Kitchen
- Bravo Cucina Ristorante
- Britannia Brewing Co
- Britannia Brewing Steveston
- Brix & Mortar
- Bruno Restaurant
- Bufala Edgemont
- Bufala Kerrisdale
- Burdock & Co
- Burnaby Mountain Clubhouse
- Cactus Club Cafe Abbotsford
- Cactus Club Cafe Ash
- Cactus Club Cafe Bentall
- Cactus Club Cafe Coal Harbour
- Cactus Club Cafe Coquitlam
- Cactus Club Cafe English Bay
- Cactus Club Cafe Langley
- Cactus Club Cafe North Burnaby
- Cactus Club Cafe North Vancouver
- Cactus Club Cafe Park Royal
- Cactus Club Cafe Richmond Centre
- Cactus Club Cafe Scott Road
- Cactus Club Cafe Southpoint
- Cactus Club Cafe Station Square
- Cactus Club Cafe West Broadway
- Cactus Club Cafe Yaletown
- Cactus Club Cafe Byrne Road
- Café One
- Cantina Norte
- Capo and The Spritz
- Cardero’s Restaurant
- Carlino Restaurant
- Carthage Cafe
- Casa Mia Neighborhood Cucina & Mercato
- Cask Whisky Vault
- Catch Kitchen + Bar
- CAVU kitchen bar
- Cazba Restaurant
- Chambar Restaurant
- Charcoal & Woodz at the Holiday Inn & Suites
- Chewies Oyster Bar – Coal Harbour
- Chewies Oyster Bar – Kitsilano
- Chi Vegan
- Chickpea
- Chop Steakhouse & Bar
- Cibo Trattoria
- Cincin Ristorante and Bar
- Claudio’s Ristorante
- Clough Club
- Coast Restaurant
- Collective Goods Bistro & Grocer
- Community Taps + Pizza
- CRAFT Beer Market
- CRAFT Beer Market (False Creek)
- Cuchillo
- C|Prime Modern Italian Steak & Wine
- D/6 Bar & Lounge
- Delara Restaurant
- Di Beppe
- District Bar Restaurant
- Diva at the Met
- Dockside Restaurant
- Donnellan’s Irish Pub
- Earls Ambleside Beach
- Earls Fir St.
- Earls Grandview Corners
- Earls Guildford
- Earls Langley
- Earls Lansdowne
- Earls Poco
- Earls Robson
- Earls Station Square
- Earls Yaletown
- East is East – Chai Lounge
- East is East – Silkn’Spice
- el Santo
- Ember Kitchen
- Espana
- Fable Diner
- Fable Diner & Bar
- Fable Kitchen
- Fanny Bay Oyster Bar
- Farina A Legna
- Farmhouse
- Feast The Neighbourhood Table
- Fiorino
- Fishworks
- Five Roads Brewing Co.
- Five Sails
- Flying Beaver Bar & Grill
- Flying Pig Olympic Village
- Flying Pig Yaletown
- Forage Restaurant
- Forecast Coffee
- Four Olives Restaurant
- Frankie’s Italian Restaurant
- Freebird Table & Bar
- Gastronomy
- Gino’s Restaurant
- Glass House Estate Winery
- Glowbal
- Good Dogs Plant Foods
- Grace of India
- Gurkha Himalayan Kitchen
- Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ – Richmond
- Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ – Vancouver
- Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ – West Broadway
- H Tasting Lounge
- H2 Kitchen + Bar
- Harold’s Kitchen & Bar
- Hart House Restaurant
- Haven Kitchen + Bar
- Hawksworth Restaurant
- Hendricks Resto-Lounge
- Honey Salt
- Hotpot Palace
- Hydra Estiatorio & Wine Bar
- Ignite Pizzeria
- Impostori trattoria
- Italian Kitchen
- Izakaya Gon’s
- Jamjar Canteen Commercial Dr
- Jamoneria by ARC
- Jess Restaurant
- Joe Fortes Seafood & Chop House
- Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba – Brentwood
- Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba – Downtown
- Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba – Kerrisdale
- Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba – Lougheed Town Centre
- Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba – Metrotown
- La Taqueria Food Truck
- Ladurée Vancouver
- Las Margaritas Restaurant
- Lift Bar and Grill
- Little Mexico Cantina
- Liuyishou Hot Pot – Robson
- Lucha Libre Taqueria
- Lucky Taco
- Maenam Thai Restaurant
- Mahony’s Tavern False Creek
- Mangos Kitchen Bar
- Marcello Ristorante &Pizzeria
- Marché Mon Pitou
- Marias Taverna
- Match Eatery & Public House
- Max’s Restaurant – Cuisine of the Philippines
- Meet Oyster
- Menya Itto
- Mila
- Milestones Coquitlam
- Milestones Guildford
- Milestones Langley
- Milestones Southpoint
- Milestones Tsawwassen
- Milestone’s Park Royal
- Milltown Bar and Grill
- Minami Yaletown
- Mintara on Burnaby Mountain
- MIXT Lobby Lounge
- Monarca
- Monkey 9 Brewing
- Mordimi Bite of Italy x Luppolo Brewing Company
- Mosaic Grille and Bar
- Moxies Richmond
- Moxies, Davie Street
- Moxies, Langley
- Nana’s Green Tea
- Nightshade Restaurant
- Notch8
- NOX
- Nuba Gastown
- Nuba Mount Pleasant
- Nuba restaurant Kitsilano
- Nuba Yaletown
- O’Hare’s GastroPub & Liquor Store
- Oceans 999 at the Pan Pacific Vancouver
- Old Bird
- Old Spaghetti Factory
- Ophelia
- Osita
- P2B Bistro & Bar
- Pacific Poke – Burnaby
- Pacific Poke – Cambie
- Pacific Poke – Commercial
- Pacific Poke – Kitsilano
- Pacific Poke – Main Street
- Pacific Poke – Surrey
- Pacifico Pizzeria & Ristorante
- Palate Kitchen
- Papi’s Seafood and Oyster Bar
- Passaparola Burrata Bar
- Pat Quinn’s Restaurant & Bar
- Paul Bakery, Cafe and Restaurant
- Pepino’s Spaghetti House
- Pho Den
- Pier 7 Restaurant + Bar
- Pizzeria Farina
- Pizzeria Spacca Napoli
- Poor Italian Ristorante
- Portobello Restaurant
- Potluck Hawker Eatery
- Pourhouse Restaurant
- Prestons Restaurant + Lounge Vancouver
- Provence Marinaside
- Restaurant Yugo
- Riley’s
- RiverHouse Restaurant and Pub
- Riverway Clubhouse
- Robba da Matti Gastown
- Robba da Matti Kitsilano
- Robba da Matti West End
- Robba da Matti Yaletown
- Rocky Mountain Flatbread – Main Street
- ROMER’S – Kitsilano
- ROMER’S – Port Moody
- ROMER’S – River District
- Ruex Cafe and Bar
- RV’s Butter Kitchen
- S+L Kitchen & Bar Langley
- S+L Kitchen & Bar South Surrey
- Saba Foods Yemeni Restaurant & Sweets
- Saiwoo
- Salmon n’ Bannock Bistro Ltd.
- Say Mercy!
- Seahouse restaurant
- Seaside Provisions
- Seasons in The Park
- Shamrock Bar & Grill
- Shaughnessy Restaurant
- Showcase Restaurant & Bar
- Sing Sing Beer Bar
- Smith’s of Gastown
- Smitty’s Oyster House Main Street
- Smoke and Bones BBQ
- Stanley Park Brewpub
- Stanley’s Bar & Grill
- Steveston Seafood House
- Stock and Supply
- Sula Indian Restaurant Commercial Drive
- Sula Indian Restaurant Main Street
- Sushi Aboard
- Sushimaro Japanese Restaurant
- Sylvia Restaurant & Lounge
- Tap & Barre Olympic Village
- Tap & Barrel Bridges
- Tap & Barrel Convention Centre
- Tap & Barrel Shipyards
- Tap & Barrel South Surrey
- Tatta Chulha
- Tavern on the Green
- Tendon Kohaku – Brentwood
- Tendon Kohaku – Downtown
- Tendon Kohaku – Metrotown
- The Acorn
- The Arbor
- The Beach House
- The Boathouse Restaurant – Kitsilano
- The Boathouse Restaurant – New Westminster
- The Boathouse Restaurant – Port Moody
- The Boathouse Restaurant – Whiterock
- The Butcher & Bullock Public House
- The Canadian Brewhouse
- The Cannibal Cafe
- The Fort Pub and Grill
- The French Table Bistro
- The Greek by Anatoli
- The Italian Osteria & Cheesebar
- The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Abbotsford
- The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Alberni
- The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Burnaby
- The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Coquitlam
- The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Dunsmuir
- The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Granville Island
- The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Langley
- The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Maple Ridge
- The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Morgan Creek
- The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Park Royal
- The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Richmond South
- The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Scott Road
- The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Yaletown
- The Kitchen Dada Sushi Bar & Grill
- The Living Room at Hotel Belmont
- The Lobby Restaurant
- The Lodge Steakhouse
- The Mackenzie Room
- The Rail and River Bistro
- The Raven
- The Sandbar Restaurant
- The shoestring cafe
- The Teahouse Restaurant
- The Three Brits Public House
- The Vancouver Fish Company
- The Victor
- The Village Taphouse
- The Wild Fig
- Time and Place
- Top of Vancouver Revolving Restaurant
- Torafuku
- Trattoria Burnaby
- Trattoria Kitsilano
- Trattoria Park Royal
- Tutto Restaurant & Bar
- Vij’s
- VV Tapas Lounge
- Water St. Cafe – 2nd Floor Gastown
- WestOak Restaurant
- Winston
- Yokohama Teppanyaki and Sushi Bar
- Yuu Japanese Tapas
- Zaatar Zei
- Zarak by Afghan Kitchen
- Zubu Ramen Kerrisdale
- Zubu Ramen Metrotown
- Zubu Ramen Park Royal
Dine Out Vancouver 2023
When: January 20 to February 5, 2023
Where: Participating restaurants in Vancouver