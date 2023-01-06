Events

Soar Over Taiwan returns to FlyOver Canada for Lunar New Year festivities

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Jan 6 2023, 9:04 pm
Soar Over Taiwan returns to FlyOver Canada for Lunar New Year festivities
Soar Over Taiwan at FlyOver Canada/flyovercanada.com
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Canyon Lights

Sat, November 19, 11:00am

Canyon Lights
Speakeasy Stand-Up Comedy

Wed, January 11, 8:00pm

Speakeasy Stand-Up Comedy
Discover Scuba Diving

Thu, January 12, 6:30pm

Discover Scuba Diving
Destroy Wrestling 3! WrestleOcalypse!

Fri, January 20, 8:00pm

Destroy Wrestling 3! WrestleOcalypse!
Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

This Lunar New Year, you can discover one of the world’s most stunning island nations without having to step a foot out of Vancouver.

FlyOver Canada at Canada Place is featuring Soar Over Taiwan, a showcase of some of its most iconic vistas and sites, from January 10 to February 12.

The immersive flight ride takes passengers along the waters near Green Island, above the famous Yanshui Beehive Fireworks Festival, past tea farms, and into the heart of Taipei — over the iconic Taipei 101 skyscraper.

Soar Over Taiwan was originally shown at a Taiwan attraction, and this is the second time it has been featured at FlyOver Canada.

Before the flight ride, there will be a celebratory Lunar New Year-themed pre-show. FlyOver Canada will also be offering Taiwan-inspired food and drinks at the Flying Whale Waterfront Cafe.

Soar Over Taiwan at FlyOver Canada

Soar Over Taiwan at FlyOver Canada/flyovercanada.com

Try the delicious Chinese BBQ pork buns, egg tarts and bubble tea before or after your flight.

Guests will also have the opportunity to add a wish on a red ribbon to the hong bao tree, an important Lunar New Year tradition.

Soar Over Taiwan at FlyOver Canada

Soar Over Taiwan at FlyOver Canada/flyovercanada.com

Soar Over Taiwan at FlyOver Canada

When: January 10 to February 12, 2023
Time: Various times
Where: 999 Canada Place, Canada, Vancouver
Tickets: Available on-site or online. Booking online beforehand is advised.

With files from Kenneth Chan

Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Listed
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.