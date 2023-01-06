Soar Over Taiwan returns to FlyOver Canada for Lunar New Year festivities

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

This Lunar New Year, you can discover one of the world’s most stunning island nations without having to step a foot out of Vancouver.

FlyOver Canada at Canada Place is featuring Soar Over Taiwan, a showcase of some of its most iconic vistas and sites, from January 10 to February 12.

The immersive flight ride takes passengers along the waters near Green Island, above the famous Yanshui Beehive Fireworks Festival, past tea farms, and into the heart of Taipei — over the iconic Taipei 101 skyscraper.

Soar Over Taiwan was originally shown at a Taiwan attraction, and this is the second time it has been featured at FlyOver Canada.

Before the flight ride, there will be a celebratory Lunar New Year-themed pre-show. FlyOver Canada will also be offering Taiwan-inspired food and drinks at the Flying Whale Waterfront Cafe.

Try the delicious Chinese BBQ pork buns, egg tarts and bubble tea before or after your flight.

Guests will also have the opportunity to add a wish on a red ribbon to the hong bao tree, an important Lunar New Year tradition.

When: January 10 to February 12, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: 999 Canada Place, Canada, Vancouver

Tickets: Available on-site or online. Booking online beforehand is advised.

With files from Kenneth Chan