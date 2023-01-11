Dine Out Vancouver Festival celebrates 21 years with over 350 restaurants

Traditionally, a post-holiday January and February mark a slower period for most businesses, especially restaurants. But, after over two decades, Vancouver’s annual Dine Out Festival helps give you a reason to get out and try some new culinary experiences.

Starting Friday, January 20, and running until Sunday, February 5, Dine Out Vancouver is excepted to be bigger and better than ever this year. With over 350 restaurants across the lower mainland taking part in the festival, both tourists and locals will have ample opportunity to try some unique culinary destinations available through this festival.

Over the entire festival, you’ll be able to get mouth-watering, multi-course meals from some of the city’s best spots, priced within the range of $20 to $65.

As a treat, this year’s festival will be hosting the Vancouver World Chef Exchange at a selection of Vancouver’s newly awarded MICHELIN Star restaurants. These restaurants will be hubs for some of the best chefs from different destinations, pairing visiting and local chefs as they take seasonal Pacific Northwest ingredients and spin them for a one-of-a-kind dinner you won’t be able to try again.

“We are excited to bring back Dine Out Vancouver, a festival that brings together chefs, restaurants, wineries, craft breweries and suppliers for a month of experiences for culinary enthusiasts that highlight the best flavours of the city,” says President and CEO of Destination Vancouver Royce Chwin in a press release.

For more of a casual way to experience Dine Out Vancouver, Street Food City will take place outside the Vancouver Art Gallery from Saturday, January 21 until Sunday, January 29 — featuring some of the city’s favourite food trucks.

As a special promotion, you’ll be able to get yourself a $75 gift card per night when you book one or two nights at a participating Downtown Vancouver hotel, making this the perfect time for a weekend getaway.

For more information on the special events, participating restaurants, and how you can get a $75 gift card, visit the Dine Out Vancouver festival website.

When: Friday, January 20 until Sunday, February 5

Where: At over 350 participating restaurants across the lower mainland.

Booking: Restaurant reservations go live on Wednesday, January 11, and events and hotels can be booked immediately.

Price: Multi-course meals can range from $20 to $65 per person

Promotion: Get a $75 gift certificate per night when you book one or two nights with select hotels.