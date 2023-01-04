The most gravy-filled, cheesiest time of year is nearly upon us, as La Poutine Week is returning for its 11th year next month.

The annual celebration of all things fries, cheese, gravy, and more will take place in cities across Canada from February 1 to 14 this year – making the name a bit of a misnomer, as it will happen over two weeks instead of one.

If this is the first time you’re hearing about La Poutine Week, here are the basics: restaurants across the country, from the West Coast to the East Coast, will participate in the festival by signing up and offering their best versions of the classic Canadian dish.

Poutine fans can head to the restaurants to try each dish, or order delivery through DoorDash. Local spots in cities like Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Edmonton, and Vancouver will be participating.

Participants can also head to the La Poutine Week website to vote for their favourite creation, helping promote local restaurants and sharing their cheesy experiences with others.

A portion of each order will go towards select charity organizations, and while the restaurants and specific charities have yet to be announced for 2023, the festival is a great way to try out some local spots while also supporting worthwhile causes.

Stay tuned for a list of participating restaurants for 2023.