February just got a whole lot more exciting. Country superstar Thomas Rhett has added a Canadian extension to his Bring The Bar To You Tour — and he’s hitting up cities all over the country.

The tour kicks off at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena on Thursday, February 9, before stopping in cities like Edmonton and Calgary and finishing up at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday, February 22. All shows will feature Jordan Davis and Kameron Marlowe as openers.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

THIS excited to be back in Canada for the #BringTheBarToYou tour, which kicks off 2 weeks from today! Y’all have your tickets yet? https://t.co/Zmn0KZKpdj pic.twitter.com/m1MB1a8JbB — Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) January 26, 2023

The Canadian leg of the tour was first announced last year, following a summer full of successful shows across North America.

At the time, Rhett said: “It’s been an absolute blast being back out on the road this summer and we are so excited to take the tour to Canada. It feels like forever since we were last able to play for those fans. They always bring an insane amount of energy and we cannot wait to get up there and see them again.”

After signing a record deal with Big Machine Label Group’s The Valory Music Co. over a decade ago, the arena-packing artist has enjoyed huge success, with 19 Multi-Platinum and Gold-Certified No. 1 hits and 12 billion streams. He has also won eight ACM Awards, two CMA Awards, and received five GRAMMY nominations.

His critically-acclaimed sixth studio album, Where We Started, is out now and includes the chart-topping single “Half of Me,” featuring Riley Green, as well as a collaboration with pop icon Katy Perry.

The full list of extended Bring The Bar To You tour dates are as follows:

2/9/2023 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

2/11/2023 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

2/12/2023 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

2/16/2023 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre

2/17/2023 – Regina, SK – Brandt Centre

2/18/2023 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

2/21/2023 – London, ON – Budweiser Gardens

2/22/2023 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

2/24/2023 – Montreal, QC -Bell Centre

2/25/2023 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre

