Jack Harlow and Odesza headline stacked FVDED in the Park 2023 lineup

Daniel Chai
Jan 24 2023, 9:40 pm
Jack Harlow (DFree/Shutterstock) | FVDED in the Park/Facebook
Western Canada’s largest summer music festival is back in Surrey this summer, and it’s bringing some massive acts to the party.

FVDED in the Park, organized by Blueprint and Live Nation Canada, is happening in Surrey’s Holland Park on July 23 and 24. Fans will enjoy performances on three stages by some of the biggest names in electronic, dance, and hip-hop music

This year’s Friday night headliner is rap superstar Jack Harlow, with Saturday night’s main attraction slated to be electronic music gods Odesza.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, January 27, at 10 am. For more info visit the festival’s website.

There are over 45 artists coming for the 2023 FVDED in the Park. Here is the full lineup:

Jack Harlow
Odesza
DJ Snake
Metro Boomin
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
Ski Mask the Slump God
Lane 8
FERG

ODESZA

ODESZA/Facebook

BIA
SG Lewis
Channel Tres
Wax Motif
Mariah The ScientistJeleel!
Deathpact
Apashe
LP Giobbi
Kasablanca
ATLiens
Golden Features
LŪN
Ivy Lab

Baynk
Capozzi
HoneyLuv
Eprom
Kompany
Nostalgix
SkiiTour
The Homies
Ravenscoon
Calcium

FVDED in the Park

FVDED in the Park/Facebook

FVDED in the Park 2023

When: June 23 and 24, 2023
Where: Holland Park — 13428 Old Yale Road, Surrey
Tickets: Go on sale Friday, January 27, at 10 am

