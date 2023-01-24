Jack Harlow and Odesza headline stacked FVDED in the Park 2023 lineup

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

A Midsummer Night's Dream by Benjamin Britten at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre February 11, 16 & 19

Western Canada’s largest summer music festival is back in Surrey this summer, and it’s bringing some massive acts to the party.

FVDED in the Park, organized by Blueprint and Live Nation Canada, is happening in Surrey’s Holland Park on July 23 and 24. Fans will enjoy performances on three stages by some of the biggest names in electronic, dance, and hip-hop music

This year’s Friday night headliner is rap superstar Jack Harlow, with Saturday night’s main attraction slated to be electronic music gods Odesza.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ＦＶＤＥＤＩＮ ＴＨＥ ＰＡＲＫ (@fvdedinthepark)

Tickets will go on sale Friday, January 27, at 10 am. For more info visit the festival’s website.

There are over 45 artists coming for the 2023 FVDED in the Park. Here is the full lineup:

Jack Harlow

Odesza

DJ Snake

Metro Boomin

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

Ski Mask the Slump God

Lane 8

FERG

BIA

SG Lewis

Channel Tres

Wax Motif

Mariah The ScientistJeleel!

Deathpact

Apashe

LP Giobbi

Kasablanca

ATLiens

Golden Features

LŪN

Ivy Lab

Baynk

Capozzi

HoneyLuv

Eprom

Kompany

Nostalgix

SkiiTour

The Homies

Ravenscoon

Calcium

When: June 23 and 24, 2023

Where: Holland Park — 13428 Old Yale Road, Surrey

Tickets: Go on sale Friday, January 27, at 10 am