Unleash your inner rockstar at a free Rockband Karaoke night next month

Nickelback was right all along: we all just wanna be big rockstars.

Lucky for us that we won’t have to cut our hair or change our names, because a Rockband Karaoke night is taking place at The Rec Room Burnaby on Saturday, February 4.

The free event, presented by Bonus Stage, features a massive 1,400-song catalogue to choose from. Show host Josh Pendlebury is excited for local singers and gamers to strut their stuff onstage.

“Rockband Karaoke is a classic karaoke experience amplified by a timeless rhythm game,” said Pendlebury, who is also a co-founder of the video game medley group The Runaway Four. Our guests will be able to form a band and play through their favourite Rockband 4 songs.

“We’ll provide the stage, the game and the instruments, you just need to bring a song request and a little rock energy.”

Bonus Stage is a non-profit society dedicated to creating performance and cultural events for the nerd community both in Vancouver and online. They stream virtual concerts on their Twitch channel as well as host concerts and events around the city.

“The event is a chance for our audience to take the stage themselves, reconnect with a beloved game and rekindle a love for live music and gaming together in a shared space,” explained Pendlebury. We want Rockband Karaoke to be a community-building event.

“While the game is best enjoyed with friends, we welcome and encourage folks to request songs solo or with partial groups at The Rec Room, and hopefully make some new friends along the way.”

Singers and gamers of all skill levels are welcome to dive into the Rockband catalogue full of hits from the 1960s to 2010s. Genres include Classic Rock, Metal, Hip Hop, Reggae, Country, Pop and more.

And the best part: No Fail Mode will be enabled so the live audience will get to cheer you on throughout your whole song.

When: February 4, 2023

Time: Pre-registration at 5:45 pm, event from 6 to 9:30 pm

Where: The Rec Room at The Amazing Brentwood – 1920 Willingdon Avenue #Unit 2106, Burnaby

Admission: Free, register online