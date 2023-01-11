Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit with LunarFest Vancouver this month

The Lower Mainland’s largest Lunar New Year celebration is making its return this month to help usher in the Year of the Rabbit.

Lunarfest Vancouver, kicking off on Friday, January 20, includes a number of festive events held over several different locations across the city including outdoor art installations, a culinary showcase, and more.

According to the festival’s organizers, bringing communities together in deeper conversations via art and storytelling has been really powerful in shaping how Vancouver commemorates Lunar New Year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LunarFest Vancouver (@lunarfest)

You might also like: 8 festive Lunar New Year events to check out in Metro Vancouver

Vancouver Winter Pride Festival returns to heat up the city next month

Tiesto headlines a returning Insomnia Festival this March

“It’s about family reunions and it’s about having fresh perspectives to start the New Year. Ultimately, it is about making sure every loved one is in good health and spirit,” said Charlie Wu, managing director of the Asian-Canadian Special Events Association, which organizes LunarFest Vancouver.

The Lantern City is back for 2023 with three sites showcasing local and international artists until February. Enormous, totem-like lanterns by acclaimed local artists can be found at Jack Poole Plaza, šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square, and on Granville Island.

“Perhaps when we are trying to get lost in nature (Jack Poole Plaza), we might actually discover the wonderlands (šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square) that we always long for; this is just the Cycle of Life (Granville Island) that we have been reminded of time after time,” explained Wu on the connection that The Lantern City’s sites share for the Year of the Rabbit.

There will also be an exhibition at the Ocean Artworks Pavilion in Granville Island titled, The Colours of Formosa by the National Taiwan Craft Research and Development Institute that will spotlight how dye and fabric artists, such as the legendary Ching-Lin Chen, are inspired by the wonders of nature in Taiwan.

LunarFest is also presenting the Together We Are! concert on January 24 at the Orpheum Theatre as well as online via streaming. Attendees will enjoy the Harmonia String Ensemble led by Nicholas Urquhart, Vivaldi Chamber Choir and Out in Harmony Choir led by Music Director Edette Gagne, the Symphonic Strings (WVYB), Ginalina Trio, and renowned Ukrainian pianist Anna Sagalova.

Foodies will want to head down to šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square on January 21 and 22 to enjoy culinary delights. Lunarfest is teaming up with Street Food City presented by Dine Out Vancouver to transform the plaza into a delicious street food festival.

More information on Lunarfest Vancouver can be found online.