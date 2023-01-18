A market featuring tons of local food and drink vendors is set to take place next month, and you can shop from it completely online.

The Foodie Virtual Market, hosted by Got Craft Market, will highlight dozens of local food and drink vendors for a special Valentine’s Day edition.

Taking place from Thursday, February 2 to Sunday, February 5, the Foodie Virtual Market will give attendees a chance to shop from vendors selling everything from baked goods to frozen foods to essential pantry items, all through an online portal.

The market will be open to shop 24/7 during the specific market dates, and anything bought can then either be shipped for a flat rate or picked up curbside for free.

Local small businesses participating include those making small-batch food and drink products, including gluten-free goods, plant-based eats, and low-sugar items.

Some participating vendors this round include Bluebird Cakery, Dicky’s Dumps, East Van Jam, Holy Duck Chili Oil, oomé, and more.

You can check out the entire roster of local businesses ahead of the market days on the Foodie Virtual Market website.

Foodie Virtual Market

When: Thursday, February 2 to Sunday, February 5

Where: Online