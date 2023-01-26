Events

Taboo sex show returns to Vancouver in time for Valentine's season

Spinderella cut it up one time because we’re about to talk about sex!

Taboo Productions’ The Everything To Do With Sex Show is returning to Vancouver from February 3 to 5 for a weekend full of steamy shows, informative seminars, and vendors ready to help you take your loving to the next level.

Formerly known as the Naughty but Nice Show, this year’s Taboo event will take place at the Vancouver Convention Centre East.

Taboo Show

Screenshot of the Taboo Show video/tabooshow.com

This year’s entertainment includes world-famous penis painter Brent Ray Fraser, premier gender illusionist Symone, the Miss BumBum North America Contest, and acclaimed heels dance troupe Luminesque Dance.

Luminesque Dance

Luminesque Dance/Facebook

Taboo also features seminars that delve into informative and sex-positive practices. Learn about optimizing your pelvic health from The Vagina Coach Kim Vopni, a deep dive into Onlyfans with Misslee403, and how to build a sex room with Queen B.

Kim Vopni

Kim Vopni/www.vaginacoach.com

There will also be a Kink Seminar Theatre with free sex-formative, sex-positive and sex-citing seminars all weekend long.

And make sure to explore the vendors at the Vancouver Convention Centre for items that will help make your Valentine’s Day a spicy one. There will even be mouthwatering treats to try, including Eat A Dick Donut and Punk Rock Pastries.

Punk Rock Pastries

Punk Rock Pastries/Facebook

The Everything To Do With Sex Show

When: February 3 to 5, 2023
Time: 5 pm to midnight (Friday), 1 pm to midnight (Saturday), 12 to 6 pm (Sunday)
Where: Vancouver Convention Centre East Building – 999 Canada Place, Vancouver
Tickets: Starting at $30, purchase online

