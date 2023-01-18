EventsConcerts

Shake It Off at this Taylor Swift dance party in Vancouver next month

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Jan 18 2023, 10:04 pm
Shake It Off at this Taylor Swift dance party in Vancouver next month
Brian Friedman/Shutterstock | UP Dance Party Co./Facebook
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Joby Burgess’ “A Percussionist’s Songbook”

Wed, January 25, 7:30pm

Joby Burgess’ “A Percussionist’s Songbook”
Aspects with guest artists Dani Lion and Tiago Vasquez

Thu, February 2, 8:00pm

Aspects with guest artists Dani Lion and Tiago Vasquez
Speakeasy Stand-Up Comedy

Wed, February 8, 8:00pm

Speakeasy Stand-Up Comedy
CAPRE’s SHURE INITIATIVE: VANCOUVER-WEST

Wed, April 19, 11:00am

CAPRE’s SHURE INITIATIVE: VANCOUVER-WEST
Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Get ready, Swifties! You can soon live out your “Wildest Dreams” and celebrate your inner “Anti-Hero” thanks to a Taylor Swift dance night happening in Vancouver next month.

Love Story: Taylor Swift Party is taking over the Rickshaw Theatre on Saturday, February 4.

You can now “Shake It Off” to Swift’s greatest hits, thanks to UP Dance Party Co. which has organized similar shindigs across the country.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Up Dance Party Co. (@updancepartyco)

UP Dance Party Co. events have celebrated artists ranging from ABBA to One Direction and Rihanna.

It’s Love Story: Taylor Swift Party may be the next best thing apart from snagging tickets to Swift’s upcoming The Eras Tour, which all fans know was like surviving The Great War to get a pair.

Taylor Swift Dance Party

UP Dance Party Co./Facebook

You better act fast though, as the early bird tickets have already sold out! General admission tickets for the 19+ event are going for $18.

Love Story: Taylor Swift Party

When: February 4, 2023
Time: Doors at 10 pm
Where: Rickshaw Theatre – 254 East Hastings Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $18 general admission, purchase online

With files from Laine Mitchell

Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Listed
+ Concerts
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.