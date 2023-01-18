Shake It Off at this Taylor Swift dance party in Vancouver next month

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Get ready, Swifties! You can soon live out your “Wildest Dreams” and celebrate your inner “Anti-Hero” thanks to a Taylor Swift dance night happening in Vancouver next month.

Love Story: Taylor Swift Party is taking over the Rickshaw Theatre on Saturday, February 4.

You can now “Shake It Off” to Swift’s greatest hits, thanks to UP Dance Party Co. which has organized similar shindigs across the country.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Up Dance Party Co. (@updancepartyco)

UP Dance Party Co. events have celebrated artists ranging from ABBA to One Direction and Rihanna.

It’s Love Story: Taylor Swift Party may be the next best thing apart from snagging tickets to Swift’s upcoming The Eras Tour, which all fans know was like surviving The Great War to get a pair.

You better act fast though, as the early bird tickets have already sold out! General admission tickets for the 19+ event are going for $18.

When: February 4, 2023

Time: Doors at 10 pm

Where: Rickshaw Theatre – 254 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $18 general admission, purchase online

With files from Laine Mitchell