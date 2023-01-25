Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Vancouver is home to some of the world’s top comedy talent.

Our acclaimed local comics have performed on late-night shows, toured across North America, won Juno Awards, and have their own specials air on Netflix, CBC, CTV, and more.

Fans of homegrown comedians will want to get tickets for Just For Laughs Vancouver, happening from February 16 to 25 at venues all over the city.

Western Canada’s largest comedy festival includes Best of the West presented by SiriusXM. And to make sure you don’t miss a minute of the laughs, here are all 22 shows that are part of this year’s series.

Ola Dada’s Black Out Comedy

Ola Dada (CBC’s The New Wave of Stand Up, Canada’s Got Talent) spotlights some of the funniest BIPOC stand-ups and touring pro headliners from here in Vancouver and around the world. Featuring Hasan Phills, Providence Ndizeye, Dino Archie, and more.

When: February 16, 2023

Time: Doors 7:30 pm, show 8 pm

Where: The Portside Pub – 7 Alexander Street, Vancouver

Cost: $18.50, purchase online

Camp! Comedy!

Camp! Comedy! is Vancouver’s only Indigenous-produced comedy and drag cabaret show hosted by Sasha Mark and Savannah Erasmus. Featuring DJ On, Danika Thibault, Continental Breakfast, Abb’original, and more.

When: February 23, 2023

Time: Doors 8 pm, show 8:30 pm

Where: The MOTN – 582 Powell Street, Vancouver

Cost: $10, purchase online

Citizen Hurricane

David Milchard and Ken Lawson are Citizen Hurricane, the world’s greatest improvised rock’n’roll comedy act…in the world!

The musical comedy duo and improv comedians have toured all over North America. The Canadian Comedy Award winners will entertain with character-driven improv, and hilarious songs inspired by the audience’s suggestions.

When: February 18, 2023

Time: Doors 7:15 pm, show 8 pm

Where: The Park Pub at Best Western Plus Sands – 1755 Davie Street, Vancouver

Cost: $24, purchase online

Comedy Bucket

Gina Harms hosts a stand-up show where comedians are challenged to perform a set based on audience suggestions. Featuring Jane Stanton, Randee Neumeyer, Marito Lopez, and more.

When: February 16, 2023

Time: Doors 8 pm, show 8:30 pm

Where: The China Cloud – 524 Main Street, Vancouver

Cost: $17, purchase online

Comedy Feast

Comedy Feast describes itself as a tasting menu of fine, freshly prepared jokes by some of Vancouver’s top comedians. Featuring Jacob Samuel, Sophia Johnson, KC Novak, and more.

When: February 21, 2023

Time: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm

Where: The Project Room at Fox Cabaret – 2321 Main Street, Vancouver

Cost: $15, purchase online

Comedy Pants

Alistair Ogden (Halifax Comedy Festival, Toronto SketchFest) presents an intimate and hilarious evening of stand-up and sketch at China Cloud Studios. Featuring Abdul Aziz, Andrea Jin, Ryan & Amy, and more.

When: February 25, 2023

Time: Doors 7:30 pm, show 8 pm

Where: China Cloud Studios – 524 Main Street, Vancouver

Cost: $20, purchase online

Comedy World

Catch a pro stand-up comedy show at the China Cloud Studios each month. Comedy World features Colin Cowan, Zawer Sulaiman, Cam Macleod, and more for Just for Laughs Vancouver 2023.

When: February 24, 2023

Time: Doors 7:30 pm, show 8 pm

Where: China Cloud Studios – 524 Main Street, Vancouver

Cost: $18, purchase online

Cutie Pie Comedy

Cutie Pie Comedy is hosted by Randee Neumeyer and showcases a variety of professional local and touring comedians at Johnny’s on Oak. Featuring Bobby Warrener, Efthimos Nasiopoulos, Maddy Kelly, and more.

When: February 18, 2023

Time: Doors 8:30 pm, show 9 pm

Where: Johnny’s on Oak – 3838 Oak Street, Vancouver

Cost: $20, purchase online

Drag Brunch with The Established, Shanda Leer

The Established, Shanda Leer hosts a lineup of stand-up and drag performances at Main Street’s Wild Thing. Featuring Jerrilynn Spears, Jenny Russell, and Batty B Banks.

When: February 18, 2023

Time: Doors 12 pm, show 1 pm

Where: Wild Thing on Main – 2420 Main Street, Vancouver

Cost: $20, purchase online

Fistful of Kicks: Kickass Asian Comedy

Fistful of Kicks combines comedy, cultural heritage and kick-ass stage-combat action into one epic show. Featuring Alyssa Hirose, Kai Rudell, Ken Tynan, and more.

When: February 17, 2023

Time: Doors 9:15 pm, show 9:30 pm

Where: Tightrope Impro Theatre – 2343 Main Street, Vancouver

Cost: $20, purchase online

Full Pint Comedy

Ryan Williams and Colin Sharp present a lineup of outstanding professional comedians at the Castaway Bar and Kitchen during Just For Laughs Vancouver. Featuring Aaron Read, Julie Kim, Ivan Decker, and more.

When: February 21, 2023

Time: Doors 8 pm, show 9 pm

Where: Castaway Bar and Kitchen – 3293 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: $20, purchase online

Maestro

Tightrope Theatre presents an elimination-style comedy show. The audience gives the players the scores, with the last improviser standing being crowned the Maestro champion. Featuring Jordy Matheson, Ali Froggatt, Jeff Gladstone, and more.

When: February 16, 2023

Time: Doors 7 pm, show 7:30 pm

Where: Tightrope Theatre – 2343 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $20, purchase online

Millenial Line

Tin Lorica and Savannah Erasmus host the acclaimed live poetry and comedy series, Millenial Line, with a focus on diverse and queer-forward lineups of emerging and established artists. Featuring Jackie Hoffart, Dina del Bucchia, Joanne Tsung, and more.

When: February 17, 2023

Time: Doors 8 pm, show 8:30 pm

Where: DOLLY – 713 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $20, purchase online

MSG Comedy

Matty Vu and Tin Lorica host MSG (Make Some Good) Comedy with a variety of top comics at Cold Tea Restaurant. Featuring Danika Thibault, Gina Harms, Savannah Erasmus, and more.

When: February 22, 2023

Time: Doors 7:30 pm, show 8 pm

Where: Cold Tea Restaurant – 1193 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $20, purchase online

Mufaro Mbudzi’s Scheduled Meditation

Stand-up comedian and fashion designer Mufaro Mbudzi presents a showcase and scheduled meditation at The Red Room. Featuring Amy Walsh, Tarisai Mbudzi Akeem Hoyte-Charles, and more.

When: February 18, 2023

Time: Doors 6:30 pm, show 8 pm

Where: The Red Room – 398 Richards Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $18, purchase online

Normal Good

Danika Thibault and Nathan Hare present a night of hilarious stand-up at The Lido. Featuring Toddy, Jacob Samuel, Carter Selinger, and more.

When: February 21, 2023

Time: Doors 8:30 pm, show 9 pm

Where: The Lido – 518 East Broadway, Vancouver

Tickets: $12, purchase online

Sunday Night Stand-Up Comedy by Comedy After Dark

A curated lineup of the city’s best pro comics takes the stage every Sunday evening at Comedy After Dark. Featuring Kelsey Hamilton, Syd Bosel, Darcy Boon Collins, and more.

When: February 19, 2023

Time: Doors 6 pm, show 7:30 pm

Where: Comedy After Dark – 117- Pender Street, Vancouver

Cost: $19.99, purchase online

Sunset Comedy

Don’t miss this women-run lively weekly comedy show at The Loft Lounge in the West End. Featuring Harmeet Singh Kohli, Steev Letts and Camilla Cleese (February 16), and Talie Perry, Greta Lin and Chris Griffin (February 23), among other comedians.

When: February 16 and 23, 2023

Time: Doors 6:30 pm, show 8 pm

Where: The Loft Lounge – 1184 Denman Street, Vancouver

Cost: $22, purchase online

The Ryan & Amy Show

Vancouver comedy legends The Ryan & Amy Show present a night you will never forget at Just For Laughs Vancouver.

When: February 23, 2023

Time: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm

Where: Fox Cabaret – 2321 Main Street, Vancouver

Cost: $25, purchase online

The Sasha Ha-Ha Show

Stand-up comedian Sasha Mark presents a showcase of some of his funny friends at China Cloud Studios. Featuring Katie-Ellen Humphries, Ross Dauk, Tim Gray, and more.

When: February 22, 2023

Time: Doors 8:30 pm, show 9 pm

Where: China Cloud Studios – 524 Main Street, Vancouver

Cost: $15, purchase online

Vancouver Special

Toddy and Alannah Brittany host Vancouver Special with a variety of in-demand comedians. Featuring Niki Mohrdar, Amy Grindhouse, Graham Clark, and Bradley Fung.

When: February 16, 2023

Time: Doors 7:30 pm, show 8 pm

Where: Fox Cabaret – 2321 Main Street, Vancouver

Cost: $20, purchase online

These shows are on top of the artists already announced for Just For Laughs Vancouver, including An Evening with the Office Ladies, Sarah Silverman, Jonathan Van Ness, and many more.

When: February 16 to 25, 2023

Time: Various showtimes

Where: Multiple venues across Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices. Purchase online at jflvancouver.com