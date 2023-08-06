20 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this week: August 7 to 13

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Summertime is just packed with fun events in and around Vancouver, and this week is no exception! Do yourself a favour and check out these 20 fantastic events around the city from August 7 to 13, including The Big Bounce, Vancouver Mural Fest, and more.

What: Put on some House of Pain and crank up the volume, because it’s time to “Jump Around!”

The world’s biggest bouncy castle is landing in Surrey from August 12 to September 3 at the Cloverdale Rodeo. All ages are invited to leap aboard the custom-built inflatable attractions from The Big Bounce Canada, including moon crater ball pits, a high-flying sports arena, and more.

When: August 12 to September 3, 2023

Time: Various time slots

Where: Cloverdale Rodeo – 6050 176th Street, Surrey

Cost: $29-$59, book online

What: Theatre Under the Stars (TUTS)’ 2023 season and 83rd year at the Malkin Bowl will feature two of Broadway’s smash hits: the big-hearted comedy, The Prom, and the fast-paced family adventure, Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical. The shows will run on alternate evenings from July 6 to August 26.

When: July 6 to August 26, 2023 (Performances alternate evenings)

Time: 8 pm, except on Fireworks Nights (July 22, 26, and 29) when shows begin at 7 pm

Where: Malkin Bowl in Stanley Park – 610 Pipeline Road

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: The Polygon Gallery’s Deckchair Cinema takes place every Thursday on Lower Lonsdale’s waterfront deck. Hosted in partnership with the City of North Vancouver, the open-air film series will feature music and entertainment, an artisan market, and drinks from local wineries and breweries.

Admission to Deckchair Cinema is by donation, courtesy of BMO Financial Group, and includes entrance to access Polygon Gallery’s summer exhibition Jeremy Shaw: Phase Shifting Index.

When: Every Thursday until August 31, 2023

Time: Music and concession open at 7 pm, screenings begin at sundown

Where: 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

Cost: By donation (suggested $10)

What: Get ready for the rolls, drops, spins, and thrills at Playland! There are over 30 rides and attractions to enjoy at Vancouver’s favourite amusement park, ranging from family fun rides to extreme, heart-racing attractions.

Prepare yourself for the Skybender, Hell’s Gate, and of course, The Beast — the massive pendulum that stands 12 storeys tall and swings at speeds of 90 km/h.

When: Various weekdays and every weekend until August 18, 2023

Time: Various time slots

Where: Playland — 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: $38 to $50 (online), with season passes also available. Children 3 and under are free with a paying adult. All guests 4 and up must purchase an admission pass for entrance. Purchase online.

What: Baseball is Back #AtTheNat! Join the Vancouver Canadians all season long and cheer on the future of the Blue Jays. You can enjoy the game while enjoying hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and all other ballpark favourites along with a cold beer. Plus, don’t miss the exciting theme nights.

The Vancouver Canadians are taking on the Tri-City Dust Devils from August 8 to 13 with themed games including Superstar Series with John Gibbons on Tuesday, RBC We Care Wednesday supporting PLEA Community Services Society, PlayNow Throwback Thursday with Scratch and Wins for the first 1,000 fans aged 19+, Fortis BC ‘Nooner at the Nat Friday, Fireworks Extravaganza on Saturday presented by Nutrl, and A&W Family Fun Sunday with a clear fanny pack giveaway for the first 1000 fans.

When: August 8 to 13, 2023

Time: Gates open at 6 pm, first pitch at 7:05 pm (Tuesday to Thursday, Saturday), Gates open at 12 pm, first pitch at 1:05 pm (Friday and Sunday)

Where: Nat Bailey Stadium – 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Start at $20 and can be purchased online at CanadiansBaseball.com, over the phone at 604-872 5232, or in person at the Nat Bailey Box Office

What: Multi-platinum-selling artist Young The Giant and acclaimed German rockers Milky Chance are teaming up for a performance at UBC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre on Thursday, August 10. Vancouver fans will also be treated to live performances by special guest Rosa Linn.

When: August 10, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre – 6066 Thunderbird Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 3 at 10 am

What: Vancouver Mural Festival’s Mount Pleasant Street Party goes down at the City Centre Artist Lodge at 2111 Main Street.

The former Motor Hotel building as well as surrounding streets will be home to live entertainment, food trucks and pop-up bars, an artisan market, and more. Best of all, the festivities will be free to enjoy.

When: August 10 to 13, 2023

Time: 5 to 10 pm (Thursday and Friday), 2 to 10 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: City Centre Artist Lodge – 2111 Main Street, Vancouver plus surrounding streets

Cost: Free

What: Vancouver Queer Film Festival is Western Canada’s largest queer arts event. Since 1988, the festival contextualizes and celebrates queer lives and experiences through online and in-person film screenings. This year will feature 92 films from 27 countries showcasing the struggles, joys, and journeys of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community. There will also be performances by local artists, post-screening Q&As, and more.

When: August 10 to 20, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Venues across Vancouver and online screenings

Passes: Purchase online

What: Brought to you by Russell Brewing and The Festival Company, Russell & Roots’s Country Night features performances by LOCASH, James Barker Band, Meghan Patrick, and local acts. The 93.7 JR Country-presented event is sure to get the audience toe-tapping and singing along to the artists’ high-energy performances.

When: August 12, 2023

Time: 1 to 10 pm

Where: Softball City — 2201 148th Street, Surrey, British Columbia

Tickets: Starting at $78 — tickets are available here.

What: Hometown favourites the Vancouver Bandits host and compete in the CEBL Championship Weekend this week at Langley Events Centre The exciting event will feature a variety of exciting happenings, including the CEBL Awards on August 9 and CEBL Commissioner’s Breakfast on August 11.

JUNO-nominated artists SonReal and Boslen are performing in the CEBL Life Concert Series at Good Co. Granville in Vancouver on August 12.

The Bandits will take on a Western Conference Finalist on August 11 at LEC, and tickets to the game will also include admission to the Eastern Conference Final on the same day. And then make plans for the CEBL Championship Finals on August 13 to see which team will win it all.

When: August 9 to 13, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200th Street, Langley (Good Co. Granville for concert)

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: Vancity Hip-Hop 50, presented and hosted by Hollywood Theatre features over a dozen artists in the one-night-only event. Stars include the Rascalz, Split Sphere, Junk, Snak The Ripper, Teon Gibbs, and Shaylen D, A local rising star will also have the chance to take the stage.

When: August 11, 2023

Time: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm

Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 W Broadway Vancouver

Tickets: $25-$65, purchase online

What: Your next chance to get in on Mensch.’s insanely good hot pastrami sandwich will be on August 9 when it pops up at Callister Brewing for a one-night-only event.

The pop-up event will feature Mensch.’s absolutely iconic slow-brined, smoked, and hand-cut New York-style hot pastrami sandwich.

When: August 9, 2023

Time: 6 pm and 7:30 pm

Where: Callister Brewing Co., 1338 Franklin Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $16 (max. of two per order)

What: Jazz pianist Jeff Goldblum and his backing band Mildred Snitzer Orchestra are performing at the Vogue Theatre in their first-ever Canadian performance.

The Oscar and Primetime Emmy-nominated star has released three albums with his jazz band, Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra: The Capitol Studios Sessions, I Shouldn’t Be Telling You This, and Plays Well with Others. The latter was released in March 2023 with Goldblum appearing on Late Night with Seth Myers and Jimmy Kimmel Live.

When: August 12, 2023

Time: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm

Where: Vogue Theatre – 918 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices. Tickets available online

What: Whisky Smoke is treating guests to a number of exciting firsts this year including a new wine showcase added to the festivities and a shift to a Friday evening event. Guests will also be in the heart of the thoroughbred racing as the event will now be held trackside.

The highly-anticipated event features 24 wines, more than 12 whiskies, cognac, and beer for guests to sip on. Brands that you can discover include Westland Distillery, Stauning Whiskey, Talisker, Lastella Winery, and Daou Vineyards.

When: August 11, 2023

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Hastings Racecourse — 188 N Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $75. Register online

What: BC Lions continue their CFL season at BC Place this week with a game against the Calgary Stampeders on August 12.

When: August 12, 2023

Time: 4 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: The Truck Stop Concert Series 2023 wraps up on Saturday, August 12 with a headline set by alternative-pop quartet Ripe. The Boston-based band has been streamed over 65 million times on Spotify and has performed to massive crowds at festivals such as Bonnaroo, Firefly, SweetWater, and Bottlerock. The day’s lineup also includes Vancouver faves Delhi 2 Dublin.

When: August 12, 2023

Time: 4 to 10 pm

Where: Red Truck Beer Company, 295 East 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting from $60 plus fees, purchase online

What: Vancouver’s free outdoor movie series in šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square, also known as the north plaza of the Vancouver Art Gallery, is set to return this summer.

Every Thursday until August 17, the Downtown Van will inflate a large 16-ft inflatable screen for Summer Movie Nights. It’s the perfect urban environment to take in a favourite flick surrounded by the concrete jungle — just be sure to bring your lawn chairs and/or blankets. Food trucks will be on-site during each screening.

When: Every Thursday until August 17, 2023

Time: Activations start at 4 pm, movie starts around 9 pm, depending on when the sun sets.

Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square – 850 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Father John Misty and The Head and the Heart have teamed up for a co-headlining tour this summer, and they’re stopping off in Vancouver.

Indie rock fans will get to see both bands perform at Vancouver’s PNE Amphitheatre on Tuesday, August 18, at what will be the tour’s one-and-only Canadian date.

When: August 8, 2023

Time: 5 pm

Where: PNE Amphitheatre, 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Price: Starting at $56.50 — Available now via Ticketmaster

What: The Burnaby Blues + Roots Festival presented by Parkland returns to Deer Lake Park this summer with free admission. The festival will also feature performances by Fleet Foxes, Allison Russell, The Dip, Boy Golden, The Trade-Offs, and Bebe Buckskin.

When: August 12, 2023

Time: 2 to 10 pm (Gates at 1 pm)

Where: Deer Lake Park – 6450 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby

Cost: Free. The event site has a capacity of 9,000 attendees

What: The ninth annual multidisciplinary Vines Art Festival features visual and performing artists showcasing their talents at parks throughout Vancouver. The festival prioritizes the lived experiences of QTBIPOC and Disabled artists, with attendees able to enjoy live music, dance, and more.

When: August 9 to 19, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free