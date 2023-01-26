Young The Giant is coming to Vancouver this summer with Milky Chance

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

A pair of popular alt-rock outfits are joining forces for a North American tour and they’re coming to Vancouver this summer.

Multi-platinum-selling artist Young The Giant and acclaimed German rockers Milky Chance announced a performance at UBC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre on Thursday, August 10.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 3 at 10 am. The expansive tour is also stopping in Montreal, Quebec; Toronto, Ontario; and Seattle, Washington, among other cities.

Young The Giant is a five-piece band from Irvine, California, made up of Sameer Gadhia, Jacob Tilley, Eric Cannata, Francois Comtois, and Payam Doostzadeh. Their multi-platinum hits include “My Body” and “Cough Syrup,” and their most recent album, American Bollywood, was released last fall.

Milky Chance is best known for their chart-topping hit “Stolen Dance,” which won the 1Live Krone radio award for Best Single. The Kassel, Germany, group features founders Clemens Rehbein and Philipp Dausch as well as band members Antonio Greger and Sebastian Schmidt.

Vancouver fans will also be treated to live performances by special guests TALK and Rosa Linn.



When: August 10, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre – 6066 Thunderbird Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 3 at 10 am