Earlier this year, one of Vancouver’s finest Jewish delis announced it would be making a comeback after nearly three years of silence.

Since then, Mensch. Jewish Delicatessen has returned to the Vancouver events scene in a big way, with catering services and continuously sold-out pop-ups happening around the city.

Your next chance to get in on Mensch.’s insanely good hot pastrami sandwich will be on August 9 when it pops up at Callister Brewing for a one-night-only event.

The pop-up event will feature Mensch.’s absolutely iconic slow-brined, smoked, and hand-cut New York-style hot pastrami sandwich.

The process to make the pastrami for this beauty involves 10 days of brining, eight hours of smoking, and four hours of steaming.

It’s served on fresh rye bread with mustard and a housemade pickle on the side.

Mench.’s pastrami sandwich has often been called the best in Vancouver, so you’re definitely not going to want to miss this.

The sandwiches will only be available for pre-orders during this one-night event, which will feature two seatings: one at 6 pm and one at 7:30 pm.

The deli will also be offering the option of adding on a jar of its popular Full Sour Pickles.

Orders are limited to two sandwiches and one jar of pickles per person, and seating is very limited so don’t sleep on this! Mench.’s events always sell out, and tickets are available now.

Mensch. Jewish Delicatessen pop-up at Callister Brewing

When: August 9 at 6 pm and 7:30 pm

Where: Callister Brewing Co., 1338 Franklin Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $16 (max. of two per order)