FREE Movies Under the Stars returns to downtown Surrey this month

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
Aug 3 2023, 4:51 pm
FREE Movies Under the Stars returns to downtown Surrey this month
Get your snack of choice ready because Surrey’s free outdoor movie series is returning to Holland Park starting this weekend!

Movies Under the Stars, hosted by the Downtown Surrey BIA and presented by PCI Developments, is screening family-friendly films on three Saturdays in August.

Screenings will begin at dusk and the community events will even have a variety of pre-show activities you won’t want to miss.

Movie Under The Stars Surrey

Movie Under The Stars/Downtown Surrey BIA

Pack your blankets and chairs and arrive at Holland Park early to stake out your favourite spot. Plus there will be activities and live entertainment starting at 6 pm each movie night.

Free popcorn will be given out to attendees starting at 7:30 pm while supplies last, and the North Surrey Lions Club will be selling hot dogs and drinks to hungry guests.

Here is this year’s list of Movies Under the Stars.

August 5: Turning Red

Turning Red

August 12: Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Puss in Boots The Last Wish

August 19: The Super Mario Bros. Movie

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Movies Under the Stars

When: August 5, 12 and 19, 2023
Time: Pre-film activities begin at 6 pm, movie begins at dusk
Where: Holland Park – 13428 Old Yale Road, Surrey
Cost: Free

