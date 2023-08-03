FREE Movies Under the Stars returns to downtown Surrey this month

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Get your snack of choice ready because Surrey’s free outdoor movie series is returning to Holland Park starting this weekend!
Movies Under the Stars, hosted by the Downtown Surrey BIA and presented by PCI Developments, is screening family-friendly films on three Saturdays in August.
Screenings will begin at dusk and the community events will even have a variety of pre-show activities you won’t want to miss.
Pack your blankets and chairs and arrive at Holland Park early to stake out your favourite spot. Plus there will be activities and live entertainment starting at 6 pm each movie night.
Free popcorn will be given out to attendees starting at 7:30 pm while supplies last, and the North Surrey Lions Club will be selling hot dogs and drinks to hungry guests.
Here is this year’s list of Movies Under the Stars.
August 5: Turning Red
August 12: Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
August 19: The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Movies Under the Stars
When: August 5, 12 and 19, 2023
Time: Pre-film activities begin at 6 pm, movie begins at dusk
Where: Holland Park – 13428 Old Yale Road, Surrey
Cost: Free