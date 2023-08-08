Canada's biggest pro basketball celebration is happening in Metro Vancouver this week

The best teams in Canadian pro basketball are coming to Metro Vancouver this week and fans are invited to join in the action.

The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), in partnership with the hometown Vancouver Bandits, is bringing the fifth chapter of the annual Championship Weekend to the Langley Events Centre and other locations in Langley and Vancouver from August 9 to 13.

Canada’s largest pro basketball celebration features thrilling games, an awards ceremony, and an epic concert series with a pair of fan-favourite artists.

Juno-nominees SonReal and Boslen are performing in the CEBL Life Concert Series at Good Co. Granville in Vancouver on Saturday, August 12.

Boslen made waves with his 2021 full-length debut album Dusk to Dawn, which included collaborations with Dro Kenji and Rascalz. His Gonzo EP was nominated for the Rap Album/EP of the Year at the 2023 Juno Awards.

The Vancouver-born, Chilliwack-raised music artist was also part of Artists for Feel Out Loud, an all-star group that covered Serena Ryder’s “What I Wouldn’t Do” to benefit Kids Help Phone’s Feel Out Loud to support youth mental health.

SonReal, best known for his seamless fusion of pop and rock elements into captivating hip-hop tracks, is a four-time Juno nominee. The artist is also renowned for his high-concept music videos. This includes the goofy, retro spoof he created for the single “Everywhere We Go,” directed by Peter Huang, which has over 40 million views on YouTube.

Other events that basketball fans should add to their schedule include the CEBL Awards on August 9 and CEBL Commissioner’s Breakfast on August 11.

The Bandits will take on a Western Conference Finalist on August 11 at LEC, and tickets to the game will also include admission to the Eastern Conference Final on the same day. And then make plans for the CEBL Championship Finals on August 13 to see which team will win it all.

When: August 9 to 13, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200th Street, Langley (Good Co. Granville for concert)

Cost: Various; purchase online