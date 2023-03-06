Father John Misty and The Head and the Heart announce co-headline show in Vancouver

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Father John Misty and The Head and the Heart have teamed up for a co-headlining tour this summer, and they’re stopping off in Vancouver.

Indie rock fans will get to see both bands perform at Vancouver’s PNE Amphitheatre on Tuesday, August 18, at what will be the tour’s one-and-only Canadian date.

The artists will kick things off in Salt Lake City, Utah, on August 4, before hitting up cities like Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Santa Barbara, before wrapping up with a two-night stand in Madison, Wisconsin, on August 22.

The tour will feature support from American singer-songwriter Miya Folick on select dates.

The Head and the Heart first rose to fame following their self–titled debut album in 2011, which produced instant classics like “Rivers and Roads” and “Lost in My Mind.” The band’s most recent full-length album, Living Mirage, was released to critical acclaim in 2019 and featured the breakout track, “Honeybee,” which received over 153 million global streams.

Over the years, the band has established itself as a touring powerhouse, landing prime-time main stage slots at Coachella, Lollapalooza, and Austin City Limits.

Folk rock star Father John Misty will be teaming up with them on this summer 2023 tour to support his latest album, Chloë and The Next 20th Century, which earned placement on “Best Albums of 2022” lists from the likes of TIME, Variety, USA Today, MOJO, and Uncut.

Tickets for this Vancouver double bill are on sale now.

When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Time: 5 pm

Where: PNE Amphitheatre, 2901 E Hastings St, Vancouver

Price: Starting at $56.50 — Available now via Ticketmaster