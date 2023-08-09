EventsArtsSummerConcerts

A huge FREE Black Block Party is happening in Vancouver this weekend

Aug 9 2023, 8:27 pm
A popular festival celebrating Black music, arts, and culture is returning to Downtown Vancouver this weekend.

The second annual Black Block Party, founded by community leader and activist Doyin Agbaje, will take place on Saturday, August 12, in šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square, also known as the north plaza of the Vancouver Art Gallery.

The free event is open to everyone and features live performances by Black artists, vendors, an art installation, a raffle, and more.

“The vision of the Block Party is creating a community for Black folks in an atmosphere that truly represents Black culture, talents, and creativity,” said founder Doyin Agbaje previously to Daily Hive. “I hope attendees, vendors, and artists form meaningful relationships and network. And I hope they feel inspired and excited about the fact that they were part of the Black Block Party.”

The outdoor event will showcase a variety of artists throughout the day ranging in genres from afrobeats, R&B, rap, and soul. The local Vancouver artists include Adewolf, Emerald Osagie, KayceesFantasy, and host Ayobamms.

Black Block Party

Adewolf (@kuffyc/Instagram)

There will be a panel discussion on Black Joy and a live mural painting by competition winner Dagmawit.

And attendees can also explore the variety of vendors on site with everything from food, clothing, skincare, jewelry, and more. Highlights include Melanin Rising, Lippie Tintz, Yardie Grabz, and Kula Foods.

Kula Foods/Submitted

Black Block Party 2023

When: August 12, 2023
Time: 12 to 9 pm
Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square – 850 W Georgia Street, Vancouver
Cost: Free

