Jeff Goldbum's jazz orchestra is swinging into Vancouver this summer

|
May 17 2023, 10:42 pm
Jeff Goldblum (Sterling Munksgard/Shutterstock)
One of cinema’s most beloved icons is coming to Vancouver this summer, and he’s not here to film a movie.

Jazz pianist Jeff Goldblum and his backing band Mildred Snitzer Orchestra are performing at the Vogue Theatre on Saturday, August 12.

The concert will be Goldblum and his band’s first-ever Canadian performance, and tickets for the highly-anticipated show go on sale on Thursday, May 18.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jeff Goldblum (@jeffgoldblum)

The Oscar and Primetime Emmy-nominated star has released three albums with his jazz band, Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra: The Capitol Studios Sessions, I Shouldn’t Be Telling You This, and Plays Well with Others. The latter was released in March 2023 with Goldblum appearing on Late Night with Seth Myers and Jimmy Kimmel Live.

While chatting with Seth Myers, Goldblum revealed that the orchestra is named after a long-time friend of his mother.

Goldblum’s extensive film resume includes memorable roles in Independence Day, The Fly, and Thor: Ragnarok. The multi-talented artist will next be seen in Wes Anderson’s upcoming film, Asteroid City.

Jeff Goldblum and the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra

When: August 12, 2023
Time: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm
Where: Vogue Theatre – 918 Granville Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices. Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 18 at 10 am

