25 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this week: August 26 to September 2

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Enjoy the suite life this summer with Delta Hotels by Marriott Vancouver Downtown Suites! Make the most of your Vancouver stay with spacious suites, central downtown location and unique restaurant & bar, Stock & Supply.

Let’s get the fun going with our list of 25 things to do in Metro Vancouver from August 26 to September 2. TAIWANfest, Artizia Warehouse Sale, and more.

Be sure to check out our Listed section for more fantastic things happening around town.

And to stay up to date on everything happening in Metro Vancouver, BC, and beyond, sign up for our newsletters!

What: TAIWANfest will take place from August 31 to September 2 at several locations, including šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énk Square, Granville Street, the Annex, and the Vancouver Playhouse.

Visitors can experience the connection between Taiwan and Spain through free live music and performances, children’s activities and art markets, and public talks. Of course, it wouldn’t be a summer festival in Vancouver without the variety of food trucks on site serving up delicious eats for guests. Taiwanese food stands and a Taiwan bar can be found at 600-700 Granville Street, and a beer garden is being set up at Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza.

When: August 31 to September 2, 2024

Time: Noon to 10 pm (Saturday and Sunday), noon to 6 pm (Monday)

Where: Various locations, including šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énk Square, Granville Street, Vancouver Playhouse and The Annex at Orpheum

Cost: Free (though Flamenco de Formosa is a ticketed event)

What: Hundreds of people will gather every Tuesday for Canada’s largest outdoor movies series. You can watch a curated lineup of Hollywood hits and family favourites on the giant 40-foot inflatable movie screen.

When: Every Tuesday until August 27, 2024

Time: 8 to 11 pm; screenings begin a little after sunset

Where: Ceperley Meadows beside the Second Beach pool – 8501 Stanley Park Drive, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Rosewood Home & Condo has provided Vancouver with a huge selection of hand-crafted solid wood furniture and designer sofas for over a decade. As the founder is retiring, they are holding a Warehouse Closing Down Sale starting on August 24.

This is your opportunity to bring home heirloom-quality furniture you’ll love as much as the prices, including Custom Rosewood Coffee Tables, Abacus Desks, and Float Dining Tables at deep discounts. You can also shop the collection online at www.exoticrosewood.com.

When: August 24, 2024, until inventory runs out

Time: 11 am to 6 pm (Monday, Thursday and Friday), 10 am to 5 pm (Saturday), 11 am to 5 pm (Sunday)

Where: Unit 1175 – 1579 Kingsway Avenue, Port Coquitlam

What: Beaumont Studios hosts an immersive art showcase with live music, hip-hop choreography, vendors, and more. There will also be an after-party with a bar and a live DJ. When: August 29, 2024

Time: 7:30 to 11 pm

Where: The Beaumont Studios – 316 West 5th Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: $17 plus fees; purchase online

What: Attendees can stroll the wide grass paths and see over 40 varieties of sunflowers plus varieties of dahlias, gladiolas, zinnias and cosmos. There are even colour-themed hidden rooms within the cornfield for you to discover

And make sure you have your camera with you to snap a pic with the numerous props and photo ops around the fields.

When: Thursday to Sunday until September 15, 2024

Time: Noon to 7 pm

Where: 41310 Royalwood Drive, Chilliwack

Tickets: $7 online, $10 at the gate, children under five free. Purchase online

What: Adventurous sliders will want to slap on the waterproof sunscreen and enjoy the Valley of Fear or the Freefall tower. Families and young ones can also experience Tots’ Castle, Pirates Cove, and Western Canada’s biggest waterslide, the Colossal Canyon family raft ride!

After you’ve built up an appetite, grab some food from the in-park vendors, including the refreshing pineapple dole whip soft serve. Then relax at one of the 150+ shade and shelter picnic areas.

When: Now to September 2, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Cultus Lake Waterpark – 4150 Columbia Valley Highway, Cultus Lake

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: The Richmond Night Market is back for another season filled with epic eats and live entertainment. The largest night market in North America draws crowds from across the province who travel to check out the 600+ international food items up for order.

There is also a ton of unique shopping along with the diverse lineup of nightly performances.

When: Fridays to Sundays from April 26 until October 14, 2024, plus holiday Mondays

Time: Various hours

Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond (near Bridgeport Station)

Tickets: Available on-site

What: Camp Beer and Locality Brewing team up for Live at the Lagoon. Enjoy a variety of craft beers and local food trucks, then sit back for (or dance along to) live music from Ryan McAllister, Old Growth, and the Dave Hartney Trio. When: August 31, 2024

Time: 3 to 9 pm

Where: Locality Brewing – 7111 252 Street, Langley Twp

Cost: $20. children 12 and under are free; purchase online

What: Aritzia has finally revealed the dates for this year’s warehouse sale in downtown Vancouver. The mega-popular sale typically draws huge crowds, with bargain hunters lining up before opening to score the best deals.

As always, shoppers can expect steep markdowns of 50% to 90% on clothing, shoes, and accessories from the Canadian retailer.

When: August 29 to September 2, 2024

Time: 7 am to 9 pm (August 27 to 31) and 9 am to 7 pm (September 1 and 2)

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre West –1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Cost: Free admission, but there may be a lineup

What: Fitness World hosts an all-ages, free outdoor fitness class at Canada Place North Point every Tuesday this summer.

MSINGI is an inclusive class that combines fitness fundamentals with a rhythmic and dynamic fusion of movements. Everyone is welcome to groove to soul-stirring Afro beats and enhance their functional strength in the summer sunshine.

When: Every Tuesday until August 27, 2024

Time: 6 to 7 pm

Where: Canada Place – 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Cost: Free, register online

What: The Polygon Gallery has announced the return of Deckchair Cinema on Lower Lonsdale’s waterfront deck.

Hosted in partnership with the City of North Vancouver and presenting sponsor Rogers Communication, the open-air film series will feature music and entertainment, an artisan market, and drinks from local wineries and breweries.

When: Every Thursday until August 29, 2024

Time: Music and concession open at 7 pm, screenings begin at sundown

Where: 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

Cost: By donation

What: Vancouver Whitecaps take on Pacific FC in the Canadian Championship match at BC Place on August 27.

When: August 27, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: 1933 Liquor Co. is teaming up with local pizza restaurants for a weekly event your taste buds won’t want to miss out on.

Enjoy a wine flight featuring four amazing wine samples paired with a delicious slice of pizza. There are two hour-long seatings every Thursday in the front courtyard of 1933 Liquor Co., and there is also 10% off all wines featured that day. A new winery is showcased each week at the dog-friendly event, so make sure to invite your foodie friends along.

When: Every Thursday until September 26, 2024

Time: Seatings at 5:30 pm and 6:30 pm

Where: 1933 Liquor Co. – 895 Great Northern Way, Vancouver

Cost: $9.99; purchase online

What: Derrick Stroup has appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, was named a New Face at JFL Montreal, and filmed his first special for Comedy Central in 2024. He appears at the House of Comedy in New West for four nights.

When: August 29 to September 1, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy – 530 Columbia Street, New Westminster

Tickets: $18-$25.50; purchase online

What: Vin Van is hosting a Pop-Up Wine Bar at Be Fresh Local Market, pouring natural wines on the patio during golden hour. Try the $2 Americanos, iced or hot, as well as espresso affogatos made with Earnest Ice Cream.

When: August 29, 2024

Time: 5 to 10 pm

Where: Be Fresh Patio – Corner of Cypress Street and 1st Avenue, Vancouver

What: The Halal Ribfest will feature halal food vendors offering everything from shawarma to burgers to South African BBQ, as well as ice cream stalls and beverage options.

There will also be carnival rides and games, a local market, and a kids zone, though exact details will vary depending on the location.

When: August 30 to September 1, 2024

Where: Holland Park — 13428 Old Yale Road, Surrey

Tickets: Available online

What: Summertime was made for outdoor concerts, and Whistler offers a stunning backdrop for artists and music lovers. The Whistler Summer Concert Series returns to Whistler Olympic Plaza with free live music, outdoor movie screenings, and more.

Highlights in August include DJ Nat Morel and Drag in the Mountains on August 29 and DJ LDA and Boy & Bear with special guest Boo Seeka on August 30.

When: August 29 and 30, 2024

Time: 6:30 pm (live DJ sets) and 7:30 pm (headlining sets)

Where: Whistler Olympic Plaza – 4365 Blackcomb Way, Whistler

Cost: Free

What: Chilliwack Corn Maze, a popular destination for families and adventurers, is opening next week for another season of summer fun.

Greendale Acre’s iconic maze, in the likeness of American Idol judge Luke Bryan, was made in partnership with 93.7 JR Country.

When: August 1 until October 31, 2024

Time: Various times. Check opening hours online

Where: Greendale Acres – 41905 Yale Road West, Chilliwack

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online. Ages 2 and under and those over 75 years are free. Memberships are also available.

What: Vancouver is the place to be this summer for great live music, and we can add the Kings of Leon to the list of shows.

The three-time Grammy winners are bringing the Can We Please Have Fun World Tour to Rogers Arena on Saturday, August 31.

When: August 31, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online

What: Como Taperia, the acclaimed Spanish tapas spot in Mount Pleasant, is helping diners get ready for the warm weather and good times by bringing back its Patio Paella series.

Teaming up with the Paella Guys, Como will invite guests to try out the Spanish catering company’s signature Paella Mixta (a combination of both chicken and seafood).

When: September 1, 2024

Time: Seatings at 12 noon, 2 pm and 4 pm

Where: Como Taperia, 201 East 7th Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: From $28 plus tax and gratuity per person

What: One of our favourite movie theatres in Vancouver is reopening this month with major upgrades, and they’re welcoming audiences back with some timeless films.

Vancouver International Film Festival (VIFF) is presenting Total Cinema from August 17 to September 20. The celebratory series at VIFF Centre – Vancity Theatre will spotlight “everything that makes going to the movies special, with an eclectic selection of classic films that demand to be seen on the big screen.”

Total Cinema is also a showcase of the many technological improvements completed inside the downtown theatre.

When: August 17 to September 20, 2024

Time: Various times. See the full schedule online.

Where: VIFF Centre – 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $10-$16, with Three-Ticket Packs also available. Purchase online

What: One of Vancouver’s most beloved theatre companies is returning to Sen̓áḵw/Vanier Park this summer with an exciting lineup of shows. Bard on the Beach’s 35th season includes Twelfth Knight, Hamlet, The Comedy of Errors, and Measure for Measure. When: Now until September 21, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Vanier Park – 1695 Whyte Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: White Rock Night Market, hosted by the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival, Total Event Co., and BC Shop Local, is taking over White Rock Promenade in Memorial Park with food trucks, live entertainment, an artisan market, and more.

When: The last Friday of each month until September 27, 2024

Time: 3 to 10 pm (3 to 9 pm on September 27)

Where: White Rock Promenade in Memorial Park

Cost: Free

What: Canada’s epic weeklong celebration of burgers, Le Burger Week, is returning next month.

From September 1 to 8, diners across Canada will be able to try some creative and truly mouth-watering patties. The 13th edition of Le Burger Week will see hundreds of local eateries serving everything from nostalgic cheeseburgers to daring gourmet creations that celebrate the chef’s artistry, creativity, and passion.

When: September 1 to 8, 2024

Where: Various restaurants across Canada

What: Cypress Mountain’s massive Eagle Coaster is now open for its 2024 season, and it’s the perfect activity for families and thrill-seekers alike.

The gravity-fed coaster at the top of the Eagle Express Quad Chair on Black Mountain features a vertical drop of 279 metres (900 feet) over its 1.7 km (1.1 miles) winding distance.

Riders can expect speeds of up to 40 km/h (25 mph). The low-to-the-ground design offers stunning views of the riders’ surroundings and a hand break so that they can control their own speed.

When: Now to September 2, 2024

Time: Various time slots

Where: Cypress Mountain – 6000 Cypress Bowl Road, West Vancouver

Cost: Various ticket prices with some restrictions; purchase online